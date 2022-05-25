Road casualties and fatalities at all-time low, data shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Road casualties are at an all-time low in Scotland, official figures show.

Annual data from Transport Scotland shows 5,023 accidents took place on Scotland’s roads last year, a slight drop on the 5,047 in 2020.

The number of fatalities are also at the lowest rate since annual records began.

A total of 139 people were killed in reported road accidents in Scotland last year – two fewer than in 2020.

But there was a rise in the number of people seriously injured in crashes, up 65 from 2020 to 1,596 in 2021.

Last year’s numbers were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and included the second national lockdown, running from January 5 to April.

There were also falls in reported casualties involving pedestrians, cyclists, and bus and coach users.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The statistics published today confirm that for another year, overall road casualties on Scotland’s roads are at the lowest levels since annual records began in 1950.

“However, like the figures for 2020, we should remember that the 2021 casualty numbers will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated changes in travel.

“Whilst it’s no surprise that with fewer car trips during the second national lockdown we’re seeing fewer road casualties, prior to the pandemic road casualties in Scotland had been showing a clear, ongoing reduction and we must continue our hard work in this area as travel behaviours return to normal.

“One death on Scotland’s roads is one too many. The fact that road casualties are at historically low levels means very little to those who have sadly lost friends and loved ones in tragic circumstances.”