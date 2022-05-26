Minister visits staff at clinic amid increase in anti-abortion protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister visits staff at clinic amid increase in anti-abortion protests

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.10pm
Women’s minister Maree Todd visited staff at Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow (PA)

Staff at health facilities providing abortion care have the right to do their job without “fear or intimidation”, the women’s health minister has said.

Maree Todd visited the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow on Thursday following an increase in the number of anti-abortion protests outside healthcare facilities across Scotland.

She spoke with staff who had to “work in the shadow” of recent protests.

Maree Todd visited staff at the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow following recent anti-abortion protests (PA)

Ms Todd said: “I spoke to staff at Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow who have had to work in the shadow of two recent protests and heard from them and also staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital about the damaging impact it can have.”

The minister urged protesters to instead demonstrate outside Parliament, where legislation is passed.

On Wednesday, campaign group Back Off Scotland shared videos of further protests outside the Sandyford Clinic.

They said staff inside had to blast music in order to “drown out” protesters, claiming patients receiving healthcare inside were distressed.

Consultant Greg Irwin, who works at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children, took a video of a protest outside the grounds of the hospital. He said: “This is what you are faced with as you come in the entrance to my hospital.

“You are accessing your healthcare to which you have a legal right.

“You are forced to run the gauntlet of these demonstrations.

“This is outrageous. All we ask is for these demonstrations to be moved up the street.

“We would be very grateful if you would consider introducing buffer zones outside all the hospitals in Scotland with urgency.”

Green MSP Gillian Mackay last week launched consultation on a Bill she is introducing to establish a 150-metre buffer zone outside of clinics and medical facilities that provide abortions.

Ms Todd added: “We strongly support the introduction of buffer zones, welcome Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill consultation and will continue to explore how the Scottish Parliament can legislate in a way that is effective and capable of withstanding legal challenge.

Next month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair an emergency summit on buffer zones.

The Scottish Government supports the introduction of buffer zones within legal limits.

