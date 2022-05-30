Scots urged to complete census ahead of final deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots urged to complete census ahead of final deadline

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 10.45am Updated: May 30 2022, 12.03pm
Scots are being urged to complete the census ahead of the May 31 deadline. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scots are being urged to complete the census ahead of the May 31 deadline. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scots who have not yet completed their census form are being urged to do so before Tuesday’s deadline.

Households have until May 31 to complete the once-in-a-decade survey – the results of which are used to help make decisions on services across the country.

Some 86% of homes have returned the form, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) said on Saturday, with more than two million filling in the questionnaire online and around 250,000 posting a paper copy.

It comes after the deadline for completing the document was extended from the original date of May 1 – a move which added some £9.76 million to the bill for the exercise, taking the total to £148 million.

NRS chief executive Paul Lowe stressed the importance of completing the form.

He said: “It was great last week to cross the 85% response rate nationally – a major milestone in the census – and to see 25 local authorities exceeding their local target of 85%.

“I want to say a huge thank you to each and every household across the country who has done their bit.

“Tomorrow is the last chance for households to complete and submit their census. My message to those who have yet to complete is: don’t miss out. Don’t regret not taking part.

“Big decisions about our local communities and our nation as a whole are based on census data. Everyone’s circumstances need to be captured to ensure the best decisions are taken, so please complete now.”

Householders who do not return the census may be prosecuted, the NRS has said, and could be fined as much as £1,000.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie meanwhile said there will “need to be some soul-searching in the Scottish Government over how this was allowed to go so wrong”.

“From the decision to detach the census from its counterpart elsewhere in the UK, to the complexities of filling in the survey online, the Scottish Government has not covered itself in glory,” he said.

“This matters because the census helps to inform how public services are delivered for the next decade. The minister needs to set out what kind of review of the census process will be done and how the Government will be filling in the blanks.”

