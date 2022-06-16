Justice secretary calls for UK-wide inquiry into miners’ strike compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justice secretary calls for UK-wide inquiry into miners’ strike compensation

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 7.52pm Updated: June 16 2022, 8.10pm
(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
(Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish justice secretary Keith Brown has said the UK Government should consider launching an inquiry into the miners’ strike and a possible compensation scheme for those convicted of crimes throughout the 1984-85 dispute.

The Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill was passed unanimously on Thursday, with 117 votes in favour of collectively pardoning miners convicted of offences such as breach of the peace, obstructing a police officer, breach of bail and theft.

Due to convictions, many miners who subsequently lost their jobs after pits closed in Scotland lost out on redundancy and pension payments.

Mr Brown said the “landmark” legislation will go some way to aid reconciliation.

“The miners’ strike was one of the most bitter and divisive industrial disputes in living memory,” Mr Brown said.

“I very much sympathise with miners who lost out on redundancy payments and pension rights as a result of being sacked by the National Coal Board after being arrested or convicted for actions while participating in the strike.

“By securing this pardon, we have done what we can within our powers to restore dignity to individuals who meet the qualifying criteria and their families.

“It is now right that the UK Government recognises the passing of this historic legislation and gives further consideration to a UK-wide public inquiry and the payment of compensation to former miners.”

Mr Brown confirmed he has written to Home Secretary Priti Patel, urging her to reconsider her position on the Bill.

Former Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay led the campaign to pardon miners when he sat as a member for the Lothian region. He echoed Mr Brown’s calls for a UK-wide inquiry.

He said: “Ten years ago we launched the campaign for justice for Scottish miners arrested during the strike.

Independent Review of the Policing of the 1984/85 Miners’ Strike
Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay joins former miners outside the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With the outstanding support and determined campaigning by former miners, the NUM, Thompsons solicitors and supportive parliamentarians, we have together delivered this outstanding victory.

“Whilst it is disappointing that the Scottish Government rejected a compensation scheme for those affected, the state has now recognised these men were the victims of a grave injustice. We now need a UK-wide public inquiry.

“But today is a great day and everyone involved should be proud of the part they played.”

Speaking to BBC Reporting Scotland, former miner Alex Bennett, who was arrested at Bilston Glen Colliery in Midlothian, said: “They didn’t just dismiss us, they made sure we were blacklisted. I couldn’t get a job anywhere.

“The pardon means it clears our name, that I’m no longer a criminal, a threat to society, as they would have you believe at the time.”

Nicky Wilson, president of the National Union of Mineworkers (Scotland), said: “The NUM welcomes the passing of the Miners’ Pardon Bill.

“It removes the stigma of a criminal record given to miners who were striking to save their industry, jobs and communities which led to their convictions and sacking in some cases.”

