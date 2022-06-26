Local authorities in Scotland given powers to run their own bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local authorities in Scotland given powers to run their own bus services

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 12.02am
Local authorities have been given the power to run their own bus services (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Local authorities have been given the power to run their own bus services, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the new powers, secured through the Transport (Scotland) Act, would be able to “revitalise” bus services to suit local communities.

Section 34 of the Act gives local transport authorities power to run local bus services in a way they see fit.

It was previously prohibited to do so under the Transport Act 1985 but Ms Gilruth said the update will give councils the flexibility they had been asking for.

Councils will not have to run services themselves and can instead opt for a partnership or franchise approach.

Ms Gilruth said: “The act was designed to help make Scotland’s transport network cleaner, smarter and more accessible than ever before.

“By giving local authorities the flexible tools they need to respond to their own transport challenges, we can deliver a more responsive and sustainable transport system for everyone in Scotland.

“I recognise that not every local authority will want to run their own bus services – some may opt for a partnership or franchise approach.

“What’s key is that local authorities will soon have greater tools at their disposal to revitalise bus services where required.

“By investing over half-a-billion pounds in long-term funding for bus priority infrastructure, coupled with the rollout of free bus travel to under-22s, and significant investment to encourage a shift to zero-emission buses, we’re responding to the climate emergency by placing buses at the front of our just transition to a net zero society – supporting our world-leading commitment to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030.

“I would encourage all local transport authorities to consider using this power and the full range of tools available to them under the Act, to ensure that everyone has accessible public transport, regardless of where they are in Scotland.”

