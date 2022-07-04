Government seeks views on laws to transform land ownership in rural Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government seeks views on laws to transform land ownership in rural Scotland

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 11.02am Updated: July 4 2022, 4.34pm
Environment and land reform minister Mairi McAllan has revealed ‘transformative’ proposals (Jane Barlow/PA)
Environment and land reform minister Mairi McAllan has revealed ‘transformative’ proposals (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has unveiled “transformative” proposals to address long-standing land ownership concerns.

It is thought tackling the issue will help resolve the climate emergency, while empowering rural communities.

A consultation on the ambitious Land Reform Bill, which is expected to be introduced by the end of 2023, has been launched.

The plans aim to address the highly-concentrated pattern of land ownership in rural Scotland.

The proposed measures include the introduction of a public interest test for transfers of large-scale landholdings.

Owners of large holdings will be required to give prior notice to community bodies on their intention to sell under the plans.

And there will be a requirement on those seeking land-based subsidies to have the land registered in the Land Register, to ensure transparency around who benefits from the public funding.

Environment and land reform minister Mairi McAllan visited the Ecology Centre in Kinghorn, Fife, to formally launch the consultation.

The centre is a community-led charity that has been supported with grants from the Scottish Land Fund.

Ms McAllan said: “Land reform is a pervasive issue in Scotland. We have a strong record of progressive and innovative land reform – but this journey is not complete.

“We must continue to develop and implement land reform that addresses historical inequalities and, at the same time, we must rise to changing social, environmental and economic issues in contemporary Scotland.

“I recognise, and am fully committed to tackling, the adverse effects of scale and concentration of landownership – and empowering communities in the process.

“I am also clear that while investment in Scotland’s natural capital is vital to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, we must ensure that our people and communities are not disadvantaged and, indeed, can benefit.”

And she added “improving transparency” in land ownership will be a priority.

She added: “That’s why this summer we will be consulting on a wide range of transformative proposals – including our aim to ensure that the public interest is considered on transfers of particularly large-scale landholdings.

“The new bill will be a significant step forward in ensuring our land is owned diversely and is used in the public interest and to the benefit of the people of Scotland.”

Ailsa Raeburn, chair of Community Land Scotland, welcomed the consultation. She said: “We very much hope the new Bill encompasses a range of measures that effectively tackles the endemic issues of scale and concentration of land ownership and the adverse effects this has on local communities.”

The proposals from the bill are based on recommendations from the Scottish Land Commission (SLC).

Andrew Thin, chair of the SLC, said: “The Scottish Land Commission has been working over the last five years to provide a robust evidence base for our recommendations on making land work better in the public interest, highlighting the opportunity land reform can bring to Scotland and its people.”

Stephen Young, head of policy at Scottish Land and Estates, said: “Land-based businesses on estates and farms across Scotland play a key role in the rural economy.

“We hope that Government recognises private land businesses are playing a huge part in delivering first class land use in terms of agriculture, renewable energy, leisure, tourism, heritage and conservation as well as meeting the challenges of the climate change and biodiversity crisis.”

He added: “This new land reform Bill will be the third Bill of its type since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament.

“We support all different types of land ownership models and we already have legislation which helps communities acquire land where there is demand. We have also been long-standing supporters of transparency of ownership.

“As regards a public interest test on large-scale transfers of ownership, this is an issue that Government itself has said is extremely complex and will need to be considered in great detail.”

Chairman of NFU Scotland’s legal and technical committee, Alasdair Macnab, welcomed the consultation.

He said: “Land reform is a policy area which always raises concerns with our farmers and crofters and generates wider conversations around land use.

“Publication of the consultation is welcomed as it gives further information as to the direction that the Scottish Government intends to head.

“I am aware that a series of public meetings have been arranged and I urge our farmers and crofters to engage with these, to ensure that our voices are heard.

“Good and prudent land managers should have nothing to fear from land reform and, given the challenges to farmers and crofters currently, the importance of food production must be a factor in the debate.”

