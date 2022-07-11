Trade union warns of ‘untold disruption’ in NHS if pay offer not improved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trade union leader has warned “untold disruption” in the NHS may be a consequence unless the Scottish Government steps in to improve a 5% pay offer.

On Monday, Unison Scotland announced a consultative ballot of 35,000 members in the NHS across the country over possible strike action.

NHS workers have been offered a 5% pay increase, which the union has urged members to reject amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Dalling told BBC Scotland’s The Nine the offer “simply was not enough” and said members are struggling with rising living costs.

She said: “It is simply not enough. Inflation is running at twice that level; cost of living is crippling all of our members – particularly the lowest paid and 5% will not cover fuel costs, food costs and everyday living that our members are struggling with at the moment.”

Ms Dalling urged the Scottish Government to come to the negotiation table over the NHS pay offer.

“We would hope that they would come back to the negotiating table and talk to us about just exactly how to package an offer that might be acceptable to our members. And that 5% Isn’t it. I completely understand that they say they have no money but they have money for other projects. And I think perhaps it’s about listening to the workers providing essential services who are saying enough is enough. We need more in our pay packets.”

Unison also argues staff are “exhausted” amid a staffing crisis in the health service currently. She added: “Everything at the moment is telling us that they’re furious, frankly, they’re exhausted, they’re stressed, they’re overworked. They’ve had enough.”

It was suggested Unison members may take similar action to Aslef in order to secure a more favourable pay offer where drivers withdrew goodwill, but Ms Dalling insisted the health service will not be left without life and limb cover, adding: “We would never leave anybody without what we would call life and limb cover. But if you look at what Aslef did to bring about their 5% pay awards, they didn’t take strike action, they withdrew the goodwill.

“So they stopped starting early. They stopped finishing Wait, they stopped covering shifts, and it’s entirely possible we might look at that form of action.

“I don’t think we would set out to cause untold disruption as a consequence, it might be an inevitable consequence should the government not step in and do the right thing and reward the staff properly.”