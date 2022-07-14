More than a third of criminals with guns avoid jail, Tories say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than a third of criminals with guns avoid jail, Tories say

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.03am
(Gareth Copley/PA)

More than a third of those who committed crimes with a firearm in a three-year period avoided custodial sentences, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Some 38% of those convicted of crimes involving guns between 2018-19 and 2020-21 did not receive a prison sentence, according to Scottish Government figures obtained in a freedom of information request.

The Tories said this involved crimes such as robbery with a firearm, assault and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Party justice spokesman Jamie Greene claimed the figures are due to the Scottish Government’s “prison-emptying project” which saw the introduction of a presumption against prison sentences of 12 months and under.

Jamie Greene accused the Scottish Government of a ‘light touch’ approach to crime (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Greene said: “The public will rightly be concerned at these startling statistics.

“Criminals with guns are extremely dangerous and you would expect the vast majority of them to end up in jail, especially when violence is involved.

“But these figures lay bare the SNP’s prison-emptying project which is designed to allow an ever-increasing number of violent criminals to roam Scotland’s streets.

“Violent crime has risen to its highest level since Nicola Sturgeon became First Minister yet she continues to take her eye off the ball by focusing on her plans for a divisive independence referendum rather than keeping our streets safe.

“The SNP needs to start putting public safety front and centre of their work. They could start by ending their soft-touch approach to violent crime and finally getting tough on these dangerous criminals.”

In 2019-20, 341 firearms offences were recorded in Scotland, a 3% rise on the number recorded the year before.

The Scottish Government said all those convicted of homicide, attempted homicide or serious assault with a firearm between 2018 and 2021 received a custodial sentence.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Latest statistics show that crimes involving use of firearms are among the lowest on record in the last 40 years and continue to constitute only a small proportion of all offences.

“Scotland’s police, prosecutors and the courts have the powers needed to deal with perpetrators of crime. While sentencing in any case remains a matter for the independent courts, custody is available if the court considers it necessary.

“We are taking strong action to tackle violence and are providing partners with over £2 million to support ongoing and new innovative violence prevention activity across Scotland in 2022-23.”

