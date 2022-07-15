Implementing the Promise to improve care system taking too long, warns charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Implementing the Promise to improve care system taking too long, warns charity

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.59pm Updated: July 15 2022, 6.51pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the Who Cares? Scotland office in Glasgow as the Promise was unveiled in February 2020 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Promised changes to how looked-after children are cared for are taking too long, a charity has said.

The Promise was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2020 following a root-and-branch review of the care system in Scotland.

It was intended to be “a clear statement of what needs to change to support the lives and wellbeing of our children, young people, adults and families across Scotland”.

But Who Cares? Scotland says the timeline for implementing the Promise is “unclear” and implementation is taking “too long”.

The charity has spoken to many of its 3,600 members to produce a report called Paving The Way, which examines the Scottish Government’s progress since February 2020.

Louise Hunter, Who Cares? Scotland chief executive, said: “We have been patiently waiting for the promised change for care-experienced people. A key part of this change was the Scottish Government’s implementation plan.

“While there are many positives in the report with indications of much-needed change around how we keep families together and the support we provide young people leaving formal care settings, we have some concerns.”

Ms Hunter said care-experienced adults have “all but been missed” from the plan.

“At present, the timeline for this plan is unclear,” she said. “It’s vital that we don’t run the risk of older care-experienced people becoming a forgotten generation.

“We will continue to monitor and report on the Scottish Government’s implementation plan and will do so through a number of consultation events with some of our over 3,500 care-experienced members across the country leading up to the reading of the Promise Scotland Bill.”

Members of the charity also say it is unclear who is responsible for making the changes to the care system.

Who Cares? Scotland will continue to engage with members over the coming months through regional forums.

Ms Hunter added: “We would welcome direct participation from interested parties and will continue to share the feedback and recommendations from these events in further interim reports, providing a final report ahead of the Promise Bill being shared with the Scottish Parliament.

“If Scotland is to #KeepThePromise by 2030, collectively, we must listen to the people who will be directly impacted by the changes.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to Keeping The Promise by 2030 – ensuring that all children grow up loved, safe and respected so they reach their full potential.

“The Promise implementation plan sets out over 80 actions that the Scottish Government will take to deliver change as quickly as possible. Our investment of £500 million in whole family wellbeing will help keep more families together and provide support for care-experienced adults, including our care experience grant.

“We will carefully consider the feedback given in the Who Cares? Scotland report and, alongside The Promise Scotland, the care community, local government and others, we continue to build on work that is already under way to improve the lives of children, young people, adults and families in and around the edges of care.”

