About 72,000 more workers in jobs on payrolls than last year, figures show

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 11.49am Updated: July 19 2022, 1.05pm
The number of Scottish workers on payrolls rose by 72,000 over the last year, the Office for National Statistics said (Philip Toscano/PA)
About 72,000 more people were in jobs last month than in the same period last year, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

Quarterly labour market statistics showed 2,423,000 employees were in payrolled jobs – an increase of 72,000 on the same period last year where 2,351,000 were on payrolls.

Benefit claims decreased in June 2022 with figures showing 110,600 claims for universal credit and jobseekers allowance – a decrease of 4400 on the previous month.

The Scottish Government said the figures show the economy is “resilient” as the number of people going into employment continued to increase.

The percentage of people in employment has risen slightly with statistics showing 75.4% of over-16s in Scotland were in employment from March to May 2022 compared to 74.8% in the previous quarter from December 2021 to February 2022, showing an increase of 0.6%.

However, there has been a slight increase in the number of people in Scotland who are unemployed with figures showing the number of people in Scotland over the age of 16 who are out of work rising from 3.4% in the previous quarter from December 2021 to February 2022 to 3.5% over March to May 2022.

Scotland also saw a slight increase in the number of people who are economically inactive – people who are not available for paid employment. Figures show 21.8% of adults over 16 are economically inactive in July 2022, compared to 21.6% in February 2022.

Median monthly wages are also on the rise showing a 5.6% increase to £2126 in June 2022 compared to just under £2000 per month on the same period last year.

Tom Arthur, Scottish Government public finance minister, said: “The Scottish economy still shows signs of resilience with the employment rate increasing by 0.6 percentage points over the quarter.

“While today’s figures continue to show recovery in Scotland’s labour market, Scotland continues to face economic challenges with the rising cost of living, the continued impact of Brexit and recovery from the effects of the pandemic and the economic consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“The Scottish Government is firmly focused on delivering the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation which will help build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.

“A key part of this strategy is to provide people with the skills they need to gain new opportunities and ensure new and current businesses are supported in investing in innovative ideas that could lead to new industries and quality jobs across the country.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Today’s figures show Scotland’s labour market remains strong, with an increasing number of people on the payroll and unemployment at low levels.

“It’s also great to see more women in work, with two million more women across the UK in paid work than in 2010.

“As we continue to focus on growing our economy and levelling up opportunities across the country, we’re helping as many people as possible on to the jobs ladder, as having a secure and stable income is one of the best ways to get on.

“Our Jobcentres and work coaches stand ready to provide support, while our £37 billion package to assist families with the cost of living is giving extra financial assistance to those who need it most.”

