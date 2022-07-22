SQA staff could strike during exams appeal process, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SQA staff could strike during exams appeal process, union warns

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.43pm
SQA staff could strike in a row over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)
SQA staff could strike in a row over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Staff at Scotland’s exams body could go on strike during the busy appeals process in a row over pay, a union has warned.

Unite will launch an industrial action ballot involving workers at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) after they voted down a pay offer that ranged from 1.7% to 4%.

On an 85% turnout, 95% rejected the pay offer, with 84% indicating they would be prepared to strike.

Unite has hit out at the pay offer as the retail price index of inflation has soared to 11.8% – a figure it says is a 40-year high.

Concerns have also been raised about the disbanding of the SQA, including a lack of assurances over job roles and locations, conditions and pay within any new organisation.

The union represents hundreds of workers at the exams body.

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Hundreds of our SQA members are increasingly concerned about their futures due to the replacement of the SQA. They are being expected to just get on with it and now to add insult to injury, some of our members are also being made an ‘offer’ as low as 1.7% while inflation soars.

“Unite will defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions, and we will now ballot on strike action which could directly hit the student appeals process.”

Pupils sit exams
This year’s exam results are due out next month (PA)

Professor Ken Muir previously put forward several recommendations for reforming Scotland’s education and qualifications system, including the replacement of the SQA with a new body.

Three new education bodies will be created – a qualifications body, a national agency for Scottish education, and an independent inspection body.

Ms MacLean said it “beggars belief” that a new organisation can be in place by the winter without issues being resolved.

“We have legitimate concerns over changes to job roles, conditions and pay due to the SQA’s disbanding,” she said.

“How on earth the Scottish Government think they can have a new organisation in action by the winter without all these issues being resolved just beggars belief.”

Unite said it has maintained its position that it will be “impossible” for the new operating model to be in place by winter.

The Scottish Government has committed to the new model being fully operational by 2024.

A spokesperson for the SQA said: “Thousands of learners are currently waiting for their results. They can be confident that delivery of their results on August 9 remains firmly on track.

“Like all public bodies, SQA is subject to the Scottish Government’s public sector pay policy, and the 2022-23 pay offer complies with those requirements.

“We will continue to discuss the pay offer with both of our recognised trade unions.”

