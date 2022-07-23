Farmers urged to share climate change work to inform Scottish Government policy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Government group that promotes the action farmers are taking towards tackling climate change and supporting biodiversity is calling for more members.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network (ABCC Network), set up last year, aims to raise awareness of the work land managers and the agriculture sector are doing to boost wildlife and mitigate and adapt to climate changes.

It is intended that stories about their work, which can be shared across the network, will go on to inform future Scottish Government farming policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said many farmers and crofters are already taking action, adding: “Their knowledge and experience of how to make practical changes that really work is one of the most valuable resources we have in helping achieve our vision for agriculture.

“We want to showcase the vast knowledge and experience within the agriculture community in one place so that farmers can find out what has worked for others and inspire climate change action.”

Land managers and farmers’ methods and stories can be shared on ABCC Network’s website with an aim to influence and inspire others in the sector to adopt more nature-friendly working practices.

The website also has an interactive map showing farms and crofts that are participating in the project.

ABCC Network is a partnership between the Scottish Government and industry organisations including the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland (NFUS), SAC Consulting, Soil Association Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

Rebecca Audsley, SAC Consulting and project lead for Farming for a Better Climate, which is run by SRUC on behalf of the Scottish Government, added: “It’s always good to see what others have done, how it’s worked for them and also benefitted their farm business, sometimes in unintended ways.”