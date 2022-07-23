Farmers urged to share climate change work to inform Scottish Government policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers urged to share climate change work to inform Scottish Government policy

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 12.04am
A group that promotes the work farmers and land managers are doing to mitigate the negative impact of climate change is calling for more members (David Cheskin/PA)

A Scottish Government group that promotes the action farmers are taking towards tackling climate change and supporting biodiversity is calling for more members.

The Agriculture, Biodiversity and Climate Change Network (ABCC Network), set up last year, aims to raise awareness of the work land managers and the agriculture sector are doing to boost wildlife and mitigate and adapt to climate changes.

It is intended that stories about their work, which can be shared across the network, will go on to inform future Scottish Government farming policy.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said many farmers and crofters are already taking action, adding: “Their knowledge and experience of how to make practical changes that really work is one of the most valuable resources we have in helping achieve our vision for agriculture.

“We want to showcase the vast knowledge and experience within the agriculture community in one place so that farmers can find out what has worked for others and inspire climate change action.”

Land managers and farmers’ methods and stories can be shared on ABCC Network’s website with an aim to influence and inspire others in the sector to adopt more nature-friendly working practices.

The website also has an interactive map showing farms and crofts that are participating in the project.

ABCC Network is a partnership between the Scottish Government and industry organisations including the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland (NFUS), SAC Consulting, Soil Association Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland.

Rebecca Audsley, SAC Consulting and project lead for Farming for a Better Climate, which is run by SRUC on behalf of the Scottish Government, added: “It’s always good to see what others have done, how it’s worked for them and also benefitted their farm business, sometimes in unintended ways.”

