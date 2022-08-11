Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 7.25pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)

An emergency budget review for Scotland will take place in response to the growing cost-of-living crisis, the Scottish Government has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday to discuss urgent measures to mitigate rising prices impacting people and businesses.

She said the emergency budget may be of a different nature to the Covid-19 pandemic but “of a similar scale”.

“It is clear that the UK currently faces a rapidly escalating emergency that goes beyond simply the cost of living and is now a more general cost-of-everything crisis,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“In the absence of substantial and urgent action, this emergency will cause acute deprivation and suffering … bluntly, it will cost lives.”

Scottish ministers agreed an emergency budget review was needed to redirect additional resources to those most in need and to stimulate the country’s economy.

The committee, which will meet weekly, said it would urgently consider all options within devolved powers to limit increases in costs and protect those most vulnerable.

Members said they would also provide further advice to households on using energy more efficiently and reducing consumption, and continue to maximise financial assistance available to those most in need, mainly through ongoing work to extend eligibility for and increase the value of the Scottish Child Payment.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government also renewed its call for “urgent and substantial action” from the UK Government in response to soaring costs.

It demanded several measures, including immediate doubling of the direct financial support already provided, with payments made by October, and urgent work on energy market reforms.

According to figures announced by the Scottish Government, it is estimated that for an out-of-work couple with two children, the payments already announced by the UK Government fell around £1,600 short of meeting the recent changes to benefits and living costs.

Scottish ministers also demanded a cancellation of the forthcoming increase in the energy price cap and an urgent introduction of an energy price cap for small and medium businesses.

Ms Sturgeon said: “To illustrate the severity of the situation, the Scottish Government estimates that, even with current UK Government mitigations, at least 700,000 households in Scotland – 30% of all households – will be living in extreme fuel poverty by October.

“That number could be even higher, if the Ofgem price cap for October 2022 is above £2,800.

“It is essential, therefore, that the response from government at every level is commensurate, in scale and speed, to the nature and magnitude of the emergency.

“In developing a response, governments must first and foremost address immediate need.

“We must all focus on supporting individuals, businesses and jobs by addressing the principal root causes of the problem.”

She added: “Scottish ministers are clear that the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required – access to borrowing, welfare, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits, regulation of the energy market – lie with the UK Government.

“This is reflected in the actions we have proposed and set out today.

“At the same time, the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within our resources and powers to help those most affected.”

