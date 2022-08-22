Alex Cole-Hamilton: Scotland should put out another call to rehome Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Cole-Hamilton: Scotland should put out another call to rehome Ukrainians

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 3.49pm Updated: August 22 2022, 5.03pm
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a second push to rehome Ukrainians (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a second push to rehome Ukrainians (Lesley Martin/PA)

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has called on Holyrood to make another appeal for homes for Ukrainians as he prepares to welcome a refugee into his own.

Alex Cole-Hamilton signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme when the initial call for hosts was made in the weeks following Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The Edinburgh MSP said he and his family met the Ukrainian who will be moving into his house as part of the scheme for the first time this week, and were “delighted to be welcoming her” in a few days.

“We decided to because we, first of all, have space. We as a family were absolutely horrified by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“There is a human catastrophe happening across continental Europe and Scotland really needs to play its part, so this was the least we could do to offer up space in our home.”

Thousands of people who used to call Ukraine home were welcomed to Scotland, and a number of those are housed temporarily on a cruise ship in the capital.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton called on the Scottish Government to make a re-appeal for hosts north of the border as concern grows about having enough space.

“There are tens-of-thousands of Ukrainians looking for safe harbour in Scotland,” he said.

“There is also a lot of goodwill out there, but there’s a real worry that there just won’t be enough spaces or accommodation for them.”

“So I want the Scottish Government to do several things. Firstly, to reconnect with people and say we need homes for Ukrainians – there’s still goodwill out there.

“Secondly, we need to make sure that those people who do come forward are checked as quickly as possible through disclosure and the suitability of their property. (We) can’t let bureaucracy get in the way.

“And indeed, I want ministers to think whether they can do as we’ve done and perhaps welcome Ukrainians into their own homes as well.”

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine at the Scottish Government, said the country “continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their hour of need”.

“I am proud that thanks in large part to our Super Sponsor Scheme, we are now providing safe accommodation to more displaced people from Ukraine per head of population than any other part of the UK,” he said.

“We have chosen to pause our scheme so that we can continue to provide a high level of support and care to everyone who has already been granted a visa.

“I want to express our thanks to the people across Scotland who have expressed an interest in temporarily hosting people displaced by the current conflict.

“Those homes are still very much needed. We are keen to see more people in Scotland volunteer as hosts if they think that they can provide a welcoming home for a displaced person or family, and will develop plans for a further campaign in the coming weeks.

“Furthermore, we continue to take significant action to increase our temporary accommodation capacity as well as boosting our matching system to maximise the number of people who can be placed with volunteer hosts who have completed the necessary safeguarding checks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon says her promised state-run energy firm would not have halted crisis
0
The group aims to support the Scottish tourism industry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New group launched to support tourism and hospitality sector
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon: Nationalising energy firms should be on the table
Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding
A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough
Scots-born academic Mark Blyth.
Dundee economic guru hits back at claims he rubbished financial case for Scottish independence
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scraps £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant and BBC Scotland editor James Cook both found themselves the target of abuse this week.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse
8
Bill Wright, chair of Haemophilia Scotland
'Historic day': Perth infected blood campaigner hails compensation pledge
Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0