Politics Scottish politics

Advice groups given £1.2m funding ahead of latest energy price cap rise

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 3.47pm Updated: August 25 2022, 4.07pm
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than £1.2 million of additional funding is being given to key organisations providing advice to households coming under increasing pressure from rising energy bills.

The Scottish Government is providing the extra money to energy advice organisations to ensure consumers can access support.

The move was agreed at an energy summit chaired by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of Friday’s announcement on the energy price cap, where the maximum amount domestic customers can be charged for their energy and gas supplies is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October.

Patrick Harvie said it is an ‘incredibly unsettling’ time for householders (Jane Barlow/PA)

With warnings that average bills could reach £6,000 next year, Patrick Harvie, the minister for zero carbon buildings and tenants’ rights in the Scottish Government, said it is an “incredibly unsettling time for all households and businesses”.

He said it is “imperative that those worried about or struggling with heating their homes access the information and support they need to reduce their energy bills”.

Mr Harvie was speaking after visiting Home Energy Scotland’s Edinburgh offices, where he met those who are providing advice to people who are struggling with their bills.

He warned that further increases in the energy price cap will “only serve to escalate concerns, making the need for impartial, expert advice and support even more vital”.

Mr Harvie continued: “The Scottish Government is clear that energy customers simply cannot be expected to carry the burden of further price rises in October, and that the UK Government must now commit to freeze the cap for all households and to support energy companies to deliver that.

“In the meantime, the cost crisis is already hitting energy customers hard and the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within our means to support the people of Scotland through it.

“This funding will ensure that expert advisers across the country stand ready to provide crucial support and guidance to those understandably worried about their energy bills.

“I would urge everyone who has concerns to access these services and get the support they need.”

A total of £1.268 million is being made available, with cash going to Advice Direct Scotland, Home Energy Scotland and Citizen’s Advice Scotland.

The money also includes £300,000 to Business Energy Scotland to enhance the support available to businesses.

