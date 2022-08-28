Tory MSP in bid to change law to create new register of domestic abusers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tory MSP hopes to change the law to create a register of domestic abusers in a bid to tackle the “horrendous crime”.

Conservative Pam Ghosal is launching a consultation on the proposal, which would create a new registrar for those convicted of domestic abuse.

With some “repeat offenders” going on to abuse several partners, Ms Ghosal said her proposal could “help to crack down on this appalling crime”.

The register would be similar to the existing sex offenders’ register, she said, as she told how Justice Secretary Keith Brown has already agreed to meet her to discuss the measure.

Police Scotland recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% on the previous year and the fifth year in a row the number of incidents has risen.

Ms Ghosal said: “I’m proud to be bringing forward a bill proposal to tackle such a horrendous crime as domestic abuse, which has shockingly been on the rise in Scotland for five years in a row.”

She said it had been “heart-breaking” to speak to domestic abuse survivors about the “horror they’ve gone through when seeking safety and justice”.

The Conservative added: “In many cases, repeat offenders have managed to get away with making life hell for several victims before they are apprehended.

“My proposed bill would introduce a domestic abuse register, which would operate in a similar way to the sex offenders register, and help to crack down on this appalling crime.”

Tory MSP Pam Ghosal said Justice Secretary Keith Brown had agreed to meet her to discuss her plans (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Bill would also introduce mandatory education on the issue of domestic abuse into schools.

With Ms Ghosal becoming the first Sikh MSP when she was elected to Holyrood in 2021, it would, if passed, also require the Scottish Government to look at at access to domestic abuse services for under-represented communities

The Conservative stressed she was seeking to “expand awareness of domestic abuse and access to services for those in need, particularly in BAME communities where I know that, too often, domestic abuse goes unpunished”.

Calling on other MSPs to back her plans, she said: “I hope on this issue that politicians across the Scottish Parliament will set aside political differences and work together.

“It’s very welcome that Keith Brown has agreed to meet to discuss the proposal and I hope that we can build cross-party consensus on the need to act urgently to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse.”