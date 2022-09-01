£1m in winter fuel support to help Glasgow’s hardest hit residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s largest city will roll out £1 million of fuel support over winter to residents hardest hit by rising prices.

Glasgow City Council has announced the Wise Group – a leading anti-poverty social enterprise – has been tasked with allocating grants on its behalf, after the SNP-run administration proposed the cash in its budget earlier this year.

The group will provide fuel top-up payments to those in need, as well as offering advice.

£1million in winter fuel top-up payments to be allocated to households across Glasgow from October to help those hardest hit by rising energy costs. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/QovTxjrs2u pic.twitter.com/FulIC0kySI — Glasgow City Council 🇺🇦 (@GlasgowCC) September 1, 2022

Councillor Ricky Bell – the city’s treasurer, said: ““We have a responsibility in local government to do what we can with the resources we have to help alleviate the impacts of this crisis on those who feel it most.

“This fund is not a solution. But we have no choice but to support people during this emergency as best we can. The Fuel Support Project will make a meaningful contribution to many Glaswegian households.”

The council also said the scheme could be extended if more cash is made available from the Scottish or UK government.

“The rise in energy bills will continue to affect all of us, with the poorest households hardest hit,” Mr Bell added.

“In the months since the budget, matters have got considerably worse.

“The crisis is now and escalating. If we are to receive additional funding then we will extend support in this vital area.”