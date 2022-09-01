£1m in winter fuel support to help Glasgow’s hardest hit residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£1m in winter fuel support to help Glasgow's hardest hit residents

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 1.10pm
The Wise Group was tasked with allocating the funding on behalf of the council (PA)
The Wise Group was tasked with allocating the funding on behalf of the council (PA)

Scotland’s largest city will roll out £1 million of fuel support over winter to residents hardest hit by rising prices.

Glasgow City Council has announced the Wise Group – a leading anti-poverty social enterprise – has been tasked with allocating grants on its behalf, after the SNP-run administration proposed the cash in its budget earlier this year.

The group will provide fuel top-up payments to those in need, as well as offering advice.

Councillor Ricky Bell – the city’s treasurer, said: ““We have a responsibility in local government to do what we can with the resources we have to help alleviate the impacts of this crisis on those who feel it most.

“This fund is not a solution. But we have no choice but to support people during this emergency as best we can. The Fuel Support Project will make a meaningful contribution to many Glaswegian households.”

The council also said the scheme could be extended if more cash is made available from the Scottish or UK government.

“The rise in energy bills will continue to affect all of us, with the poorest households hardest hit,” Mr Bell added.

“In the months since the budget, matters have got considerably worse.

“The crisis is now and escalating. If we are to receive additional funding then we will extend support in this vital area.”

