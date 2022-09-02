Minister urges UK Government to make significant aid commitment to Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Minister urges UK Government to make significant aid commitment to Pakistan

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 6.00pm
Neil Gray has urged the UK Government to provide support for Pakistan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Neil Gray has urged the UK Government to provide support for Pakistan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Holyrood minister has urged the UK Government to make a significant commitment from its aid budget to help Pakistan as suffers from the devastating floods which have seen hundreds dead and millions affected.

More than a third of the country has been left underwater after it suffered exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people, damaged around one million homes, and seen more than 1,000 people lose their lives.

Neil Gray, Holyrood’s international development minister, on Friday announced a £500,000 donation from the Scottish Government budget to charities involved in relief efforts.

In a letter to Pakistan’s consul general, he said Holyrood was “exploring all options for how we can support flood relief in Pakistan,” and added: “We will also urge the UK Government to commit significantly from the UK aid budget – to which the people of Scotland contribute through their taxes – to Pakistan flood relief.”

The minister added: “The Scottish Government will also work with Scotland’s Pakistani community to ensure that where we can, we can help support the efforts that the community here will be undertaking to support friends and family in Pakistan.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the “UK stands with Pakistan” as she announced a multi-million pound support package on Thursday.

“As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support,” she said.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused 10 billion dollars (£8.6 billion) of damage in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials and experts say there has been a 400% increase in average rainfall in Pakistan’s Baluchistan and Sindh areas, which led to the extreme flooding.

On Friday, authorities were warning people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that is expected to hit the region this week.

Of the £500,000 of taxpayer funding being sent to help with relief efforts, Mr Gray said half will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Pakistan Floods Appeal.

The remaining £250,000 will go to members of the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund Panel.

The MSP said: “Our thoughts are very much with all of the people directly affected by the floods as well as the Pakistani community in Scotland who will be worried about their families and friends in Pakistan.”

In May, some parts of Sindh were the hottest place in Pakistan. Now people are facing floods there that have caused an outbreak of waterborne diseases. Although flood waters continued to recede in most of the country, many districts in Sindh remained underwater.







