Unions stage mass rally outside Holyrood to warn ‘Scotland demands better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Unions stage mass rally outside Holyrood to warn ‘Scotland demands better’

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 3.36pm
People take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
People take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hundreds of trade union members have descended on the Scottish Parliament building to demand better pay and working conditions.

Despite heavy rain, the protesters, carrying banners and shouting “solidarity with the workers”, stood together and then marched from Johnstone Terrace to Holyrood in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The demonstration was organised by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) in response to the cost-of-living crisis, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described as “a humanitarian emergency”.

Members of the GMB, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), Unison Scotland and the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) were among those taking part in the demo.

Cost of living crisis demo
People take part in the Scotland Demands A Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs were seen supporting the action, including Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy.

A fire engine was parked outside the Scottish Parliament building and used as a platform for various speakers from the unions, including Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I don’t think solidarity across the trade union movement has ever been stronger, for decades.”

Standing in front of a united crowd, with their fists in the air, Ms Foyer added: “We’re here today with workers from right across Scotland who are involved in industrial action or about to take industrial action to defend their paying conditions and living standards.

“We’re here to send a strong message to the Scottish Government to say we deserve better, we demand a pay rise.

“It’s good the Scottish Government is recognising that this is a humanitarian emergency, but part of solving that emergency is making sure that workers get decent pay rises, and particularly given its responsibility for public sector workers, we want to see the Scottish Government taking action now and taking action decisively to make sure that we don’t have hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland facing poverty over this winter.”

Strikes by multiple unions have swept across the country over the last few months, including by GMB and Unite members.

Cost of living crisis demo
Demonstrators braved downpours to take part (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rubbish piled high in Edinburgh during the Fringe Festival last month, making headlines, as cleaning staff working for the city council went on strike over pay.

Last week teachers were told to reject an “insulting pay offer” and consider industrial action by Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS.

Ms Foyer added: “We’re fed up seeing the rich get richer while the poor pay crisis after crisis after crisis.

“Ordinary workers are waking up, we’re not believing anymore the lies we’re being told by the bosses and the politicians, we’re here to take action, we’re here to speak with one strong voice and to say enough is enough, we demand better.”

She said the union holds “little hope” in the new Liz Truss Government, adding: “The Scottish Government now has to step up to the plate, it has to show us what side it’s on, because by god we need it over the next couple of years.”

Colin Brown, executive council member for FBU Scotland, was among the crowd.

Cost of living crisis demo
Members of a number of different unions took part in the demo (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “For too long workers have been underpaid, firefighters have been underpaid.

“We’ve had station closures, we’ve had to strip back our services, so we deserve to be paid properly to protect the public.

“We stepped up during the pandemic and we’re stepping up again, to defend ourselves.

“We’ve been told firefighting is a carcinogenic role, we have firefighters going to work every single day catching cancer during their duties defending the public.

“Firefighters that keep the country safe every single day deserve a pay rise.

“A 2% pay off is hardly a good offer for firefighters putting their lives on the line. It’s completely unacceptable.”

Mr Brown said the entire membership of FBU Scotland will return to the Scottish Parliament building on October 27 for fresh industrial action demanding better pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to upgrade A9 after road deaths
Operation Unicorn: What happens next after the Queen’s death in Scotland?
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
Derek Mackay.
Shamed ex SNP transport chief Derek Mackay admits ‘catastrophic failings’ over ferries fiasco
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
Dozens of children in Tayside and Fife are having to wait months for mental health treatment
Anger as young people wait months for mental health treatment in Tayside and Fife
Ian Blackford and Liz Truss.
Ian Blackford blasts 'Truss tax' energy plans at first Prime Minister's Questions encounter
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
People take part in the Scotland Demands a Pay Rise march and rally in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0