Covid infection levels fall – but are still highest in UK, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid infection levels fall – but are still highest in UK, new figures show

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 1.04pm Updated: September 23 2022, 4.40pm
Coronavirus infection levels have decreased in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus infection levels have decreased in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid cases in Scotland have fallen, but the country still has the highest infection levels in the UK, according to new figures.

The latest weekly figures from the Office for National statistics indicated that in the week ending September 14 some 98,000 people in Scotland had the virus – equivalent to around one person in 55.

That compares to about one in 45 people the previous week.

While there were rises in infection levels in both England and Wales, the proportion of people with the virus in both nations was still lower than in Scotland.

The ONS said an estimated one in 70 people in England had the virus in the week ending September 14, with one in 75 people in Wales also infected.

A fall in infections in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, means that in the week ending September 14 around in 80 people were estimated to have Covid-19.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey at ONS, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture across the UK, with increases in England and Wales while infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have decreased.

“It is too early to see if these changing trends will continue and we will monitor the data closely to see any impact of the return of schools over the coming weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded 'paltry' by SNP MSP
SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL
The Yu Zhu Feng unloading her cargo of 18,000 tonnes of soya from Paraguay and Argentina at Rosyth's Agri-Hub.
Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish 'investment zones'
5/11/13 s post b marshall........Chic Brodie MSP-on the beach at Ayr.....story about oil reserves in the Firth of Clyde.
Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died
Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers. Seen here in studio shoot in Leith in 2022.
The Proclaimers: 'Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories -…
1
Wendy Chamberlain MP
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Fife MP…
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain on new rights for carers
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland
Demand for land ownership cap as small group of super-rich hold a million hectares…
Roz McCall, the new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife
Roz McCall: Meet your new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks