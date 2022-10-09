‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government faces a “crucial credibility test” ahead of an international conference on addressing climate-induced loss and damage, an environmental group has said.

More than 60 civil society organisations are set to arrive in Scotland as Edinburgh hosts major climate talks.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) has urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to build on her climate pledges by calling for further global investment which makes polluters pay, ahead of Cop27 in Egypt next month.

The environmental organisation also wants communities in Scotland facing losses and damages because of the crisis to be given financial support.

Investment like rapidly insulating homes and expanding free public transport would also help address the climate and cost crises, SCCS said.

Ms Sturgeon will open the two-day conference, which begins in the capital on Tuesday, in front of global climate experts, state representatives and investors as they come together to explore how to raise finances to tackle the climate crisis.

The Scottish Government became the first in the world to dedicate £2 million to addressing loss and damage at Cop26.

But SCCS said key questions remain on the source of finance globally, with loss and damage ranging from 290 billion to 580 billion dollars (£260 billion to £523 billion) in developing countries alone.

Becky Kenton-Lake, coalition manager of SCCS, said: “These talks in Edinburgh will help to create much-needed momentum ahead of Cop27 in Egypt, where rich nations must agree to the creation of a new global finance facility to address spiralling losses and damages.

“However, by hosting these talks, the Scottish Government faces a crucial credibility test, and it must show it is also willing to walk the talk by investing more in climate action in Scotland, finances in ways that make polluters pay.

“We’re nearly three years into this critical decade of climate action and, after a damaging hat-trick of missed emissions targets, Scotland must urgently build on the pandemic-related dip by significantly accelerating investment.

“We must confront the reality that we need to raise significant new finance, in fair ways, to invest in faster climate action.”

The Scottish Government said it aims to capture lessons learned to deliver against damage and loss.

A spokesperson added: “That’s why it’s so important that the upcoming conference on loss and damage, hosted by the Scottish Government with the UN High Level Champions and attended by international climate activists, furthers conversation around the immediate need to separate dedicated financial support to act on the catastrophic effects of climate change, and how to use Cop27 to ensure global action goes further, faster.

“At home, Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we will be a net-zero nation by 2045.

“To help accelerate progress towards net zero, we will be publishing a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out policies to make further progress to our 2045 net-zero target.

“In the meantime, action like our £1.8 billion investment to cut energy bills and improve energy efficiency in our buildings, and free bus travel for under-22s, will help tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the people of Scotland.”