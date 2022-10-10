Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 4.32pm
File photo dated 29-04-2021 of The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Labour are ahead of the Conservatives in Holyrood voting intentions, an opinion poll has found, with the SNP maintaining a comfortable lead. Issue date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.

Campaigners have urged the Scottish Government to launch an independent inquiry into the “mishandling” of child safeguarding allegations by public bodies.

Submitted by whistleblowers and their supporters, their petition called on the Scottish Parliament to urge Nicola Sturgeon’s Government to launch the investigation into what they claim is the mishandling of child protection and abuse allegations by public bodies including councils and the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS).

Submitted to the Scottish Parliament by signatories: Neil McLennan, Christine Scott, Alison Dickie, and Bill Cook; they said that “more courageous conversations are required about child safeguarding matters in Scotland”.

“We need a national conversation, greater national scrutiny and safer safeguarding systems,” their joint statement said.

“Being certain of the whole truth, and holding any perpetrators accountable, is the best way to protect our children in the future.

“And it’s the very least we owe to survivors out there – those who have fought so hard to be heard and those yet to be heard.”

The signatories have also called for what they described as “gaps” in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry to be addressed.

They said while the inquiry would seek justice for survivors in residential care, the petition called for an inquiry into the mishandling of allegations in mainstream schools, specialised schools, and children’s regulated activities.

The petition, which is open for the public to sign, also demanded for an Independent National Whistleblowing Officer for Education and Children’s Services in Scotland to handle inquiries in the future.

A spokesman for the GTCS said its role was the teaching profession’s registration and regulation body.

“Teacher employers, i.e local authorities, independent schools and colleges, have processes and procedures to manage child protection concerns effectively. It is important that this happens locally, as close to an issue as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Employers can take immediate protective action that GTC Scotland cannot. For instance, they can immediately remove an individual from a context.”

The spokesman said that employers cannot “manage wider, future risk by ensuring that a teacher is removed from the teaching profession as a whole” where necessary where the GTCS could.

