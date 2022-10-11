Record recruitment to ambulance service ahead of ‘challenging’ winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Record recruitment to ambulance service ahead of ‘challenging’ winter

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 12.03am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A record number of people have been recruited to the ambulance service ahead of what the Health Secretary has warned will be one of the “most challenging” winters Scotland’s NHS has ever faced.

The Scottish Ambulance Service recruited 540 paramedics, ambulance drivers, call handlers, and clinicians in 2021/22 which the Scottish Government said was a record high.

The Scottish Government said that this is driven by a £45 million funding boost announced as part of last week’s NHS winter resilience plan, which aims to ensure the NHS is working as efficiently as possible.

It said the increase in staff numbers is already having a tangible impact on response times – with 99% of all serious incidents, such as heart attacks, being dealt with in under 30 minutes.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This winter will be one of the most challenging our NHS has ever faced, and we need to make sure people are getting the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“We are determined to equip the Scottish Ambulance Service with the resources and staff to continue to deliver a high-quality emergency service to the people of Scotland.

“Ambulance staff have shown remarkable resilience in the face of sustained pressure on services and I would like to thank them for their continued commitment and hard work.”

Mr Yousaf is visiting an ambulance station in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Of the 540 new Scottish Ambulance Service staff, 296 were funded by the Scottish Government as part of the Service’s Demand and Capacity Programme which aims to deliver the best possible care for patients and protect staff welfare.

Pauline Howie, Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive, said: “The last 12 months have been the busiest ever in terms of recruitment for the Service and this funding announcement is great news as we continue to experience unprecedented pressures on our services alongside the entire NHS.

“With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we boost our capacity and resilience by introducing extra resources and staffing.

“These new staff will complement our existing staff who have done an amazing job before and right throughout the pandemic, providing the very best patient care to communities across the country.”

Shannen McLoughlin is a newly qualified paramedic who has graduated from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLAN) and started with the Scottish Ambulance Service in October 2021.

She said: “I absolutely love my job and have already been fortunate enough to have worked with a number of fantastic paramedics.

“I found this really benefited my practice and allowed me to get to grips with the transitional role from a student paramedic to a newly qualified paramedic.

“There is such a wide variety of jobs on a shift, there really is never a dull moment and that is why I am so glad I chose to become a paramedic in Edinburgh.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Teachers in the EIS union are being balloted on strike action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teaching union opens strike ballot in dispute over pay
Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
File photo dated 29-04-2021 of The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Labour are ahead of the Conservatives in Holyrood voting intentions, an opinion poll has found, with the SNP maintaining a comfortable lead. Issue date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.
Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large SNP sign, surrounded by supporters at the party conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must inject some energy into stagnant SNP conference
All you need to know as Supreme Court hears SNP’s independence referendum case
EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to…
Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks