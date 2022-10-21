Shetland broadband and phone lines restored temporarily after cable damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shetland broadband and phone lines restored temporarily after cable damage

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 11.46am Updated: October 21 2022, 12.14pm
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All phone and internet services on Shetland have been restored after two underwater telecommunications cables were damaged.

A break in the line connecting Shetland to mainland Scotland in the early hours of Thursday meant that residents were left without broadband and phone services.

Police Scotland declared the situation a major incident and sent extra resources to the island should residents need to contact emergency services.

A second subsea cable connecting Shetland and the Faroe Islands was damaged last week.

BT Group, which provides communications services through the cables, said both lines are still being repaired, but engineers, who have been working “flat out”, were able to reconnect all services via a temporary solution on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Further testing and monitoring overnight has shown that broadband services have remained stable, and we will continue to monitor this.

“As a precaution, we have specialist teams in Shetland with satellite backup links should either of the subsea cables fail while they are being repaired.”

Cable operator Faroese Telecom expect repair to the first damaged cable to be completed by this weekend.

The second damaged cable, impacting Shetland, will then be examined by specialist subsea engineers and is expected to be repaired next week.

It is understood the breaks were likely caused by a fishing vessel.

Faeroese Telecom’s head of infrastructure, Pall Vesturbu, told the BBC: “We have reason to believe that the cable was damaged by a fishing vessel.

“There was also an incident last week, and we also believe that this was caused by a fishing vessel.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the situation as “very serious” for Shetland and confirmed the Scottish government’s resilience committee met to ensure necessary support was provided.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Wendy Chamberlain MP
'Invaluable' work of Fife carers recognised at Westminster
Fuel poverty is just one real concern in Perth and Kinross.
Perth Big Lunch aims to highlight 'gaping wounds' in society as cost of living…
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Expert fears economic crisis could last more than 12 months
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to his brother Andrew Fairlie at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to world-renowned chef brother Andrew Fairlie at top of Mount…
photo shows actor Brian Cox with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you)…
3
Photo shows Dundee City Council leader John Alexander speaking into a microphone at a public event.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council leader speaks for all of us demanding action on this…
Calls are being made to class fishermen as skilled workers
Scottish fishermen call for visa rule change to avert huge staff shortages
MPs in the division lobby at Westminster ahead of the fracking vote.
Tayside and Fife MPs describe 'deeply shameful' scenes at Westminster fracking vote

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented