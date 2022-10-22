Nicola Sturgeon says ‘continued action needed’ for care community in open letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon says ‘continued action needed’ for care community in open letter

By Press Association
October 22 2022, 7.19pm
Nicola Sturgeon has written an open letter to the care community in Scotland ahead of care experienced week
Nicola Sturgeon has written an open letter to the care community in Scotland ahead of care experienced week

The First Minister has written an open letter to the care community ahead of care experienced week.

The event, which runs from October 23-30, is a time when people who have experienced or are currently in the care system come together.

In her letter, Nicola Sturgeon said she recognises that “continued action is needed” from the Scottish Government and other services including councils to ensure care experienced children and young people grow up loved, safe, and respected.

The SNP leader wrote about keeping The Promise – Scotland’s pledge to bring about changes demanded in the 2020 Independent Care Review, which was built on what children and young people had to say about their experiences.

The independent investigation called for a radical overhaul of Scotland’s care system, describing it at the time as “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling for far too many children and families” which “doesn’t adequately value the voices and experiences of those in it.”

In her letter, published on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Keeping The Promise is more than just a job to me.

“I am personally committed to making sure each and every one of you grows up feeling loved, safe and protected and that the right support continues to be available for you throughout your life.”

It went on to read: “I am absolutely committed to keeping The Promise by 2030 but I also recognise that continued action is needed by the Scottish Government, by councils, by local services, by health boards – by all of Scotland – to ensure it our Promise is kept.”

A few months ago, non-profit organisation Who Cares? Scotland, which works with care experienced people, published its “Paving the Way” report.

The document builds on a review from the care community on what the Scottish Government said it will do in its Promise Implementation Plan, published in March this year.

Ms Sturgeon addressed the feedback in her letter, taking particular note of calls for her government to put more emphasis on support for care experienced adults and mental health, and that it should be clear on the timescales against which actions will be delivered.

Some of the Scottish Government’s measures include supporting more families to stay together where it is safe to do so by providing £500 million for the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding, introducing legislation later this year which will be called the Children’s Care and Justice Bill to put an end to placing under 18s in Young Offenders Institutions, and providing more support to the staff and services who support investment in education, investment in mental health and providing trauma training.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Two and a half years on from the conclusion of the Independent Care Review, I am encouraged by the changes to services, structures and ways of working that have started to happen at both local and national level.

“We must keep up that good work, and the Scottish Government will continue to put our full efforts behind bringing forward actions as quickly as possible.

“You are helping by highlighting the reality of your experience and, once again, I thank you for this – you are making a huge difference which will continue to lead to transformational change across Scotland.”

As part of care experienced week, Who Cares? Scotland has organised The Love Rally in Glasgow to “march for a lifetime of love for all care experienced people.”

Those wishing to take part have been asked to meet at Doulton Fountain, Glasgow Green, at 1pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
5
Wendy Chamberlain MP
'Invaluable' work of Fife carers recognised at Westminster
Fuel poverty is just one real concern in Perth and Kinross.
Perth Big Lunch aims to highlight 'gaping wounds' in society as cost of living…
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shetland broadband and phone lines restored temporarily after cable damage
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Expert fears economic crisis could last more than 12 months
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to his brother Andrew Fairlie at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to world-renowned chef brother Andrew Fairlie at top of Mount…
photo shows actor Brian Cox with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you)…
3
Photo shows Dundee City Council leader John Alexander speaking into a microphone at a public event.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council leader speaks for all of us demanding action on this…
Calls are being made to class fishermen as skilled workers
Scottish fishermen call for visa rule change to avert huge staff shortages

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
3
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
4
Hassan Mirza previously battled the Passport Office to prove he was related to his father.
Dundee benefit fraudster pretended dad was alive to claim more than £20k
5
The public are to have say on plans for 50 new homes in a Fife village.
Plans for 50 new houses in Fife village
6
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
7
Rexie the Glenrothes dinosaur dressed in the Batman outfit. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.
Superhero status for Rexie as Glenrothes dinosaur mysteriously appears dressed as Batman
8
Nicky, from Dunning, was diagnosed with ADHD in her forties.
Perthshire woman shares how ADHD diagnosis in her forties transformed her life
9
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
10
An artist's impression of proposed plans to convert Custom House into 20 flats with two new residential blocks of 29 flats next to it. Image: Savills.
Work to begin at Dundee’s historic Custom House as property taken off the market
6

More from The Courier

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath take 'step in right direction' as Lichties No.2 believes side overcame 'anxiety' to…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake praises Dunfermline mentality switch after suffering first League 1 defeat
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (right) was sent off after a challenge on Jaze Kabia (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has 'loads to learn' says boss Gary Bowyer after…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by…
Dunfermline travelled to Links Park to take on Montrose.
Montrose v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments and star men as Mighty Mo inflict first…
St Mirren saw off a poor United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as St Mirren bely…
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Bobby Linn watches on as his strike goes past Jamie Smith in the Hamilton goal to put Arbroath 1-0 up. Image: SNS.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties move off bottom…
Aldi supermarket, Myrekirk Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View.
Appeal to trace driver after collision with cyclist at Aldi car park in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented