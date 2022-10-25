Police staff cuts could put public at risk, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Police staff cuts could put public at risk, union warns

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 12.04am
A union has warned possible cuts to Police Scotland could risk public safety (Jane Barlow/PA)
A union has warned possible cuts to Police Scotland could risk public safety (Jane Barlow/PA)

A union representing police staff has called for urgent intervention from the Scottish Government following warnings of “massive cuts” to Police Scotland’s budget which they say could risk public safety.

Unison has called for the Scottish Government to “prioritise public safety” and “properly fund the police service” after warnings 4,500 jobs could be cut.

The Scottish Police Authority has provided written evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice committee in which they warns 4,500 jobs could be cut unless funding is “significantly increased”.

They also warned a pay freeze may have to be implemented.

It comes as the committee meets on Wednesday in order to scrutinise the Scottish Government’s budget for 2023/24 and its impact on policing as well as other areas of criminal justice.

The union said the force has already “borne the brunt” of cuts over the past decade and there has already been more than 2,600 jobs lost.

Michelle Brewster, Unison Scotland police branch secretary, said: “These figures by Police Scotland are deeply alarming and threatens the safety of everyone in Scotland.

“To threaten to cut thousands more will completely decimate the service and pose a huge risk to public safety.

“The police service is already the thinnest of thin blue lines. Cuts of this magnitude could see large-scale job losses to forensics, fraud, analyst and counter terrorism. It’s impossible to make such dramatic job reductions without putting the safety of the public at greater risk.

“We need urgent intervention from the Scottish Government to ensure that the police service is properly funded and that we keep our communities safe.”

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “Our largely fixed budgets and limited fiscal powers means the UK Government needs to provide the Scottish Government with sufficient funding to support public services and the economy in these difficult times.

“We have already made difficult choices to support pay offers in 2022-23 and rightly so, as our police workforce deserve this.

“While policing matters and budgetary prioritisation are always a matter for the Chief Constable, we remain fully committed to using the resources available to us to support the vital work of Police Scotland in delivering effective and responsive policing across Scotland.

“We will work with justice organisations including Police Scotland and SPA to develop and co-ordinate their delivery plans in response to the high-level Spending Review allocations.

“Despite UK Government austerity we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17 and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The responsibility for funding public services is largely devolved across the UK, but we have provided the Scottish Government with a record £41 billion per year for the next three years – the highest spending review settlement since devolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
EXCLUSIVE: Criminal charges dropped in Dundee City Council fraud probe
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can't afford to share Westminster's 'hostile environment' on immigration
A windfall tax could boost the economy, it was claimed.
Rishi Sunak could help struggling families with a new oil and gas windfall tax,…
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Cost of living special as expert warns crisis could last…
The number of homicide victims in Scotland have halved since records began, according to the latest official data (David Cheskin/PA)
Number of homicides in Scotland at lowest level since records began
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?
Rishi Sunak will become prime minister.
Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after winning Tory leadership race
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing Rishi Sunak
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

"Is this meant to reassure me and my constituents?" Lib Dem Councillor William Robertson asked. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Sewage spill on Loch Leven path 'normal', argues environment watchdog
Richard Heatherill.
Glenrothes sex offender jailed for acting on 'deviant' sexual interests with child
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 26102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 25/10/2022
LISTEN: Giving a focus to female contribution in the local art scene
Shopping by candle-light at Dryden's, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry in 1972
When the lights went out in Tayside and Fife in the 1970s
Suspected witches were burned at the stake during the 16th and 17th centuries including those in Scotland.
Forfar Witch Trials: Suffering of executed women to be recognised in 'historic' service
Staff at Perth publishing firm Prepress Projects.
Perth firm moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Forfar Loch caravan park set for upgrade to improve visitor appeal
Alex Mitchell in action at Easter Road: Image: PA.
Callum Davidson won't let 'incredible' St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs…
Glenprosen Estate covers 16,500 acres north of Kirriemuir. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DCThomson.
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
Staff are pictured at the NHS Tayside STAR Awards. Image: NHS Tayside.
NHS Tayside pays tribute to staff's efforts at glittering awards ceremony

Editor's Picks

Most Commented