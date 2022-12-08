Service to help families affected by a death abroad receives Government grant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity’s specialist service supporting families of loved ones killed abroad is to receive a £40,000 grant from the Scottish Government.

Victim Support Scotland’s service offers financial and emotional support to families in Scotland, affected by an overseas murder or culpable homicide.

The grant will enhance assistance for loved ones and will help families meet costs such as repatriation and translation services following feedback from a UK All Party Parliamentary Group on death abroad consular services and assistance.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “My thoughts very much remain with the families and friends of anyone who has lost a loved one abroad.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans Keith Brown (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“This can be especially traumatising for families given the distance and barriers involved so it is fundamental the right help is afforded such people at a time when they need help the most.

“Providing Victim Support Scotland with £40,000 for this new service will improve how victims and their families are supported following the death of a relative overseas. This approach exemplifies our commitment to supporting loved ones and victims right across the justice system.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “This grant will make a tangible and practical difference to families who are bereaved by murder or culpable homicide abroad.

“In addition to the trauma of losing a family member in this way, families often contend with issues and additional expenditure around international travel, language differences, dealing with the legal system of another country and the repatriation of their family member.

“With this additional funding, we can now extend the support we give to families in Scotland to include people bereaved by events abroad. Victim Support Scotland welcomes the opportunity to provide this crucial additional support.”

Victim Support Scotland is a charity which provides support to people affected by crime and campaigns for the rights of victims and witnesses.