Patients could face seven-year wait for orthopaedic operations, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Patients could face seven-year wait for orthopaedic operations, study suggests

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 12.04am
Orthopaedic patients in one of Scotland’s health boards could wait up to seven years for an operation due to a backlog of surgeries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Orthopaedic patients in one of Scotland’s health boards could wait up to seven years for an operation due to a backlog of surgeries (Peter Byrne/PA)

Orthopaedic patients could face a seven-year wait in one of Scotland’s health board areas if surgical rates do not increase, according to research.

The study, from the University of Aberdeen, also said the average wait across the country will climb to more than two years and three months if the current pace of operations being carried out persists.

The predictions are based on orthopaedic patients listed in July this year.

Luke Farrow, clinical research fellow at the University of Aberdeen, was one of the authors of the study which aimed to determine the mismatch between current supply and demand, and assess the feasibility of the Scottish Government target of one-year wait time by 2024.

The team calculated four possible different scenarios, ranging from “worst-case scenario”, where activity remains at current levels for the foreseeable future, to “best-case scenario”, where activity returns to pre-pandemic volumes by November 2022, bolstered by proposals for the National Treatment Centre (NTC) programme.

The NCT project is an investment by the Scottish Government to support a national network of purpose-built healthcare facilities across Scotland for planned and diagnostic care, with four set to open in 2023.

According to the study, there would be significant variation in waiting times between health board areas if the surgical rate remained the same as it is now, with an almost six-year difference in potential waits.

The figures showed orthopaedic patients in NHS Highland are predicted to wait up to seven years for an operation in the worst case scenario.

The research also showed the extensive challenges in meeting the current Scottish Government targets, with an immediate “more than doubling” of current activity required to achieve a one-year wait by September 2024.

Scotland-wide averages determine that in the “best-case scenario”, the average predicted wait across Scotland for a patient listed for surgery in July 2022 would be almost one year and four months, compared to more than two years and three months for the “worst-case scenario”.

Authors of the study said the backlog of patients waiting for orthopaedic surgery has accumulated since the cessation of routine surgical activity during the pandemic.

Mr Farrow said: “Our key findings suggest that there is a significant, current, annual case deficit that will not be resolved even in best-case scenario conditions, which specify a return to pre-pandemic activity coupled with a 22% uplift in capacity should the full additional planned National Treatment Centres’ capability be applied.

“Waiting lists are therefore anticipated to continue to grow annually, further adding to the significant backlog already present.”

He said current admissions for routine treatment are only just over half (52.2%) of what they were in 2019, adding: “So a return to a pre-pandemic level of operative output will require a significant change from current practice, with return of core operative capacity that has been significantly curtailed by financial limitations, staffing shortages, access to private healthcare infrastructure, and urgent-care pressures.”

This, the authors say, is even before consideration of increased future demand for hip and knee arthroplasty services which anticipate a rise from pre-Covid levels by up to 28% and 34% in 2038 respectively.

Mr Farrow added: “Prolonged waits for certain orthopaedic procedures can have a major negative impact on patient health.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We introduced ambitious targets in July for NHS Scotland to address the backlog of planned care, undoubtedly exacerbated by the pandemic. We are working with NHS Boards to maximise capacity to meet these targets and recognise the impact long waiting times can have on patients.

“Since the introduction of the targets, the latest statistical data shows progress on tackling the long waits continues, with almost 53,500 patients seen in the quarter to the end of September – the highest number in one quarter since the start of the pandemic.

“We have four National Treatment Centres due to open over the next year: NHS Fife, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Highland and the second phase of the NHS Golden Jubilee. These four centres will over provide over 12,250 additional procedures, the majority of which will be in orthopaedics.”

The calculations were made using publicly available data from Public Health Scotland and based on the previous year’s activity for routine orthopaedic surgery, the number of currently waiting patients as of June 2022 and the number of patients added to the waiting list over one year.

The figures also account for potential changes in future operative activity, for example additional capacity provided through the proposed launch of National Treatment Centres in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented