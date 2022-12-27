Calls to energy hotline more than quadruple, advice service reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Calls to energy hotline more than quadruple, advice service reveals

By Press Association
December 27 2022, 2.07pm Updated: December 27 2022, 7.12pm
A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if it needs to spend 10% or more of its income on energy (Danny Lawson/PA)
A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if it needs to spend 10% or more of its income on energy (Danny Lawson/PA)

The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices.

In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year’s average of around 80 a day during the same month.

The rise in calls comes after energy prices spiked to a record high, with the average household facing a £2,500 annual bill.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland which runs the helpline, said it was “important for people to know that they do not have to struggle alone” and anyone finding it difficult should contact them on 0808 196 8660.

Michael Matheson in the Scottish Parliament
Michael Matheson, Holyrood’s Energy Secretary (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“We know that many people are finding themselves in precarious situations when it comes to their household finances, and this will be compounded during the winter months as the temperature drops,” he said.

But Michael Matheson, Holyrood’s Energy Secretary, warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year.

“We estimate that the UK Government’s higher price cap from April 2023 will result in around 980,000 households being fuel poor in Scotland – 120,000 more than there are currently estimated to be at present based on the £2,500 price cap,” said the Scottish Government minister.

“The UK Government needs to carefully consider the impact that this rise will have on those that are in or at risk of fuel poverty.”

A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if it needs to spend 10% or more of its income on energy in order to maintain a satisfactory heating regime.

Earlier this year Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his autumn statement that while the energy price guarantee would continue for another year, from April it would rise from the current £2,500 to £3,000 per year for the average household.

Person turning a radiator valve
More and more people are finding it hard to pay their energy bills (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile the UK Government’s £400 rebate to offset high prices, paid in monthly £67 payments, would end in March.

This year First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hosted two emergency energy summits, and Mr Bartlett said these had “undoubtedly resulted in progress being made on improving access to support to those who need it most, and more direct engagement between advice agencies and suppliers”.

Mr Bartlett said: “We can offer information and advice on a wide range of money-related issues, including energy bills and debt, and can help those who are experiencing multiple issues.

“We would encourage anyone who is finding it difficult to cope to contact our advisers.”

As well as offering free support and advice, workers at the hotline can also refer people to sources of support such as the Home Heating Support Fund.

The fund provides relief to people who are experiencing significant financial hardship.

A Government spokesperson said: “Countries around the world are facing rising costs, driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and this is making it a difficult time for families across the UK.

“That is why we have acted swiftly to provide support, including the energy price guarantee, which is saving the typical Scottish household around £900 this winter, as well as £400 payments towards bills and £1,200 for the most vulnerable households.”

