Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt

A charity has warned that council tax arrears could soar this year after new data showed its clients need help clearing debts almost three times higher than the average bill amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) revealed that its clients owed a cumulative £12.7 million to local authorities for unpaid tax bills between September 2021 and September 2022.

And the average client had debts of up to £3,420, compared with the average council tax bill of £1,238 in 2022/23.

CAS financial health spokesman Myles Fitt expressed concern that people could be forced to prioritise essentials like food, rent and energy costs, causing them to fall behind on their council tax bills.

Previous research from CAS found a large increase in complex debt clients, with many having multiple arrears.

And one in two clients had no money to pay down their debts after covering the essential bills.

Mr Fitt said: “Council tax debt is the biggest debt issue the Citizens Advice network deals with and these figures suggest the cost-of-living crisis could see an explosion in the levels of arrears across the country as people prioritise expenditure for immediate cost-of-living needs.

“Clients owe over £12.7 million in arrears, with the average debt being almost three times as much as the average bill.

“That is the scale of the debt some people are facing while the cost of living continues to soar. It is no wonder people find themselves taking longer and longer to pay off their debt.

“One option people could use is check to see if they are entitled to any savings or exemptions through the Council Tax Reduction scheme. People can go to www.checkmycounciltax.scot and see what they are entitled to.

“People feeling worried about their finances can always turn to the Citizens Advice network for help. Our advice is free, confidential and impartial and can deliver real results.

“We never charge people for advice and are for everyone, regardless of whether you are working or not.”