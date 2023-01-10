Domestic abuse laws better reflect victims’ experience, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domestic abuse laws better reflect victims’ experience, study finds

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 1.22pm
Studies found the legislation better reflects victims’ experiences (Paul Faith/PA)
Studies found the legislation better reflects victims’ experiences (Paul Faith/PA)

Prosecutors are “determined” to boost the confidence of victims, the Lord Advocate has said, as new research examined the impact of Scotland’s “innovative” domestic abuse laws.

The three small-scale studies found the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, which came into force in 2019, better reflects victims’ experiences by recognising abuse as a pattern of behaviour.

The legislation created a new statutory offence of engaging in a course of behaviour which is abusive of a partner or ex-partner, and reflects that abuse can take place over a sustained period of time and can involve both physical violence and psychological and emotional abuse.

The studies were carried out by researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of Edinburgh and the Scottish Government.

Dorothy Bain
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC welcomed the research (Jane Barlow/PA)

Analysis of responses from the 69 domestic abuse victims and witnesses questioned found most women felt that engaging with the criminal justice system on domestic abuse was the right decision to take.

However, respondents also said improvements could be made in how such cases are handled to provide victims with a greater voice in proceedings and better support through the process.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said: “I note the interim research finds that this leading piece of legislation is better capturing the lived experience of victims.

“This is a particularly significant finding, given the limitations on our work imposed by the pandemic.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) is committed to the rigorous and fair prosecution of domestic abuse, and to supporting victims and witnesses through the prosecution process.

“We are determined to increase the confidence of victims in the criminal justice system and welcome their feedback.”

The Lord Advocate said that COPFS will listen and respond where areas of improvement have been suggested.

In February last year the Scottish Government published the Vision for Justice, which set out that urgent action is required to ensure women and children are better served by Scotland’s justice system.

Action already taken includes establishing a victim-centred approach fund, awarding £48 million to provide practical and emotional support to victims, and funding the Caledonian System, a programme which seeks to change the behaviour of domestically abusive men.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “I know it takes incredible courage for those who suffer domestic abuse to come forward and I am grateful to everyone who took part in this research.

“We are committed to putting victims at the heart of Scotland’s justice system and the purpose of this work is to use their experiences to make improvements for all.

“I am absolutely resolute that we must treat all domestic abuse victims appropriately and with compassion – the vast majority of whom are women.

“We are already making significant improvements and it is very encouraging that this report found our new laws have better reflected victims’ experiences.”

Latest figures show that between April 2019, when the Act came into force, and the end of March 2021 there were a total of 672 domestic abuse proceedings, of which 595 resulted in convictions.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said the legislation represented a “significant step change” in how Scotland’s criminal justice system deals with the full range of abusive behaviour.

She said: “Every instance of domestic abuse is unique and we seek to tailor our response to the needs of the victims, including children who often witness abuse.

“We know we don’t always get it right but we are listening and we recognise how crucial hearing the experience of victims is in helping us improve our response and deliver a service that meets their needs.”

