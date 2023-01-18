Scottish Government invests £27m in regeneration projects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,200 jobs will be created through regeneration projects that will work with people at risk of suicide and care experienced children.

Around £27 million of investment from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund will support schemes tackling child poverty and issues such as addiction and suicide prevention.

The cash will also support town centre regeneration in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, and Lossiemouth, Moray, by transforming derelict buildings in town centres.

In total, 23 projects will receive funding, creating 700 jobs and a further 500 jobs in construction along with hundreds of training places.

The projects to receive funding include converting a derelict sports pitch in Motherwell into a recreation area and community base to support particular groups at risk of suicide.

A former pipe factory in Glasgow will be transformed into a community centre and creative hub for young people, including those with care experience.

Community wealth minister Tom Arthur said: “These innovative, grassroots schemes have been developed within communities to address local needs.

“Scottish Government support will help provide services like employment training, affordable childcare, mental health support and addiction counselling. Derelict landmarks will be redeveloped and new buildings created.

“By working in partnership with residents and local authorities, we are helping communities to support themselves and develop fair, green and prosperous economies which accelerate progress towards net zero emissions.

“The Scottish Government wants to create a fairer society by enabling more people to benefit directly from the wealth generated by local communities. That is why we are introducing community wealth building legislation during this parliamentary term – to fundamentally transform what our economy is for and how it operates.”

Cosla’s environment and economy spokeswoman Gail Macgregor said: “In this uncertain time of inflation, rising energy costs and increased demand on services, the fund demonstrates what can be achieved in our towns, cities, villages and islands when support is focused on social and economic renewal.

“From tackling the mental health crisis to food poverty, affordable childcare to climate change, this fund goes beyond what we traditionally think of as regeneration thanks to the ambition and innovative thinking of communities across Scotland.”

The fund has supported more than 200 projects since 2014-15, repurposing and returning to use landmark buildings in town centres and creating numerous new commercial spaces.