One in six Scottish shops lying empty, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

One in six Scottish shops lying empty, study finds

By Press Association
January 27 2023, 12.04am
More shops are remaining empty in Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More shops are remaining empty in Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One in six shops in Scotland are vacant, new figures show.

The vacancy rate is one of the highest in Britain, according to the latest Vacancy Monitor issued by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and the Local Data Company.

The SRC warned vacancy rates may struggle to “ever fully recover”.

The rate remained 15.7% for the third consecutive quarter – an 0.4% improvement on the same point in 2021.

Scotland ranked eighth out of 11 areas UK-wide for the highest shop vacancy rates, with the North East ranking worst at 18.2%.

SRC director David Lonsdale said there is “little sign” of improvement north of the border.

He said: “Scotland’s vacancy rate has plateaued over the past three quarters and seems stubbornly stuck at a fifth higher than during pre-pandemic times.

“Whilst there has been a small improvement over the past year, the fact is Scotland’s store vacancy rate is above that for Great Britain as a whole, with one in six stores lying empty.

Closed shop
The Scottish Retail Consortium said there is ‘little sign’ of improvement in shop vacancy rates (PA)

“The volume of empty units is especially marked in shopping centres.

“The fallout from the cost-of-living crunch and pandemic is exerting a heavy toll on retail destinations, as does what increasingly looks like a sustained shift towards hybrid working. This could make it trickier for store vacancy rates to ever fully recover.”

In Scotland, shopping centre vacancies in the final quarter of 2022 remained unchanged from the same point in 2021 at 20.5%, with high street vacancies going from 14.7% to 14.8%.

Retail park vacancies improved to 9.8% in 2022, from 11.0% previously.

Lucy Stainton, director of the Local Data Company, said: “Retail parks continue to outperform other location types, which is perhaps an indication that some of those shopping habits formed during the height of Covid are sticking – with consumers favouring these drive-to locations and larger format units.

“The Christmas trading period seemed to indicate that consumers were favouring, and returning, to stores, alongside their online spend.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “These figures show that vacancies are worse in Scotland than other parts of Great Britain, yet the SNP Government has failed to match the support being given by the Welsh and Westminster governments.

Shoppers
High street shop vacancies increased from 14.7% to 14.8% (PA)

“Over 100,000 Scottish retail, leisure and hospitality businesses are being short-changed as a result. That will endanger jobs and damage the prospects for growth. The Scottish Fiscal Commission has estimated that John Swinney’s failure to match the support being provided elsewhere has cost Scottish firms £200 million.

“Thanks to the Barnett consequentials, the UK Government had provided an additional £222 million that could have helped hard-pressed firms, but it was not passed on.

“The lack of rate relief support puts Scottish businesses at a disadvantage, but it’s also a huge blow to the firms that are the backbone of our high streets and communities across the country.”

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said the retail sector has experienced “challenging trading conditions” due to coronavirus, and data shows the impact of the pandemic will continue to be felt.

He added: “The cost-of-living crisis, driven by rising inflation and energy prices, is a real concern. The powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required – access to borrowing, welfare, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits, and regulation of the energy market – lie with the UK Government.

“We have continually urged the UK Government to use all the powers at its disposal and we will continue to do everything within our resources to help those most affected.

“The Scottish budget 2023-24 delivers the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row, saving ratepayers £308 million compared to an inflationary increase and ensuring over 95% of non-domestic properties in Scotland continue to be liable for a lower property tax than elsewhere in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
2

More from The Courier

Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel
Pot with sliced colorful vegetables and cooking spoon on dark rustic table background with organic vegetarian ingredients and kitchen tools , top view. Healthy and clean food and eating concept.; Shutterstock ID 730621582; purchase_order: ; job: sponsored content; 3ff3274b-ce84-4ed6-97a4-c35cbe489a24
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly. Image: ITV.
Paul Whitelaw: Helena Bonham Carter excels in Nolly
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and 'shiny thing syndrome' - how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business
Poet Don Paterson today.
Don Paterson, the poet from Kirkton looks back

Editor's Picks

Most Commented