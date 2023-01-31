Any further decline in teacher numbers ‘wholly unacceptable’, Swinney says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has said any further decline in teacher numbers would be “wholly unacceptable” after talks on the issue were held.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney met with Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Cosla on Tuesday to discuss plans to retain teacher numbers.

The Government has ruled out any cuts to teacher numbers in local authorities or shortening the school week after leaked proposals showed Glasgow City Council was considering cutting up to 800 teachers across the local authority.

A census of teachers showed there had been a slight decrease in their number in Scotland last year.

There has been speculation the Scottish Government would move to block any cuts local authorities could make to teaching posts.

Ms Somerville will set out the Government’s plans to parliament in the coming days.

Teaching unions across Scotland are currently taking part in 16 rolling days of strike action in demands for a 10% pay increase, but Ms Somerville insists that is not affordable.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, during a 16-day rolling programme of regional action. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said: “Today’s meeting with local government leaders was to discuss the vital importance we place on protecting teacher numbers and the length of the school week, and to hear their views on how they will deliver that outcome.

“The Scottish Government and local government are committed to recruiting more teachers. Indeed, we have provided additional resource to local authorities to do just that.

“Despite this, the latest teacher census showed a small decline in overall teacher numbers. Any further decrease would be wholly unacceptable – as would any reduction in the school week.

“In the spirit of co-operation, it is my hope that the Scottish Government and local authorities can work in partnership to continue to improve Scotland’s education system.

“Next steps will be set out to Parliament by the Education Secretary in the coming days.”