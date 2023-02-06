Derelict docks in Glasgow to be brought back to life with new funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derelict docks in Glasgow to be brought back to life with new funding

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 2.57pm
Govan Graving Docks are set to undergo a transformation (Handout/PA)
Govan Graving Docks are set to undergo a transformation (Handout/PA)

Docks which have lain idle for more than 40 years will be transformed into a new green space in the heart of Scotland’s biggest city following a £2.4 million grant.

The Govan Graving Docks were previously used for the final painting and repair of vessels, but have been derelict for decades.

The Scottish Government award will enable the creation of a riverside walkway and green space by 2025, to help reverse biodiversity loss and habitat decline, create a visitor attraction and attract business investment.

The restoration of dockyard will involve it being used for repairing heritage vessels, while a footbridge linking the site to neighbouring visitor destinations including the Glasgow Science Centre is planned.

Govan Graving Docks
Dock 1 at Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow which is to be restored so it can welcome ships again under plans announced by developers (Handout/PA)

The project is one of 15 schemes sharing £10 million in 2023-24 from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme.

Among the other projects to benefit are the development of a community learning campus on the site of a former Midlothian colliery and support for a community-led food production in Clackmannanshire.

Community Wealth minister Tom Arthur visited the Govan Graving Docks site to meet those behind the project.

He said: “Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development.

“By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.

“The Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme helps attract private investment to locations which have lain dormant for years.

“It also supports low carbon developments, helping Scotland reach net zero by 2045 and grow an economy that is greener, fairer and more prosperous.”

Glasgow City Council depute leader, Richard Bell, said: “The Govan Graving Docks is a unique site in Glasgow, offering both a glimpse of the city’s past and a view into a future where we realise the potential of this remarkable Clydeside location.

“The very welcome announcement of £2.4 million funding from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme will allow work to dramatically improve the appearance of the site, create new public green space to be co-designed by the local community, and improve access and connections to Glasgow Science Centre.

“The support announced today will hopefully act as a catalyst for future funding and the development of further stages in the regeneration of the Graving Docks.”

