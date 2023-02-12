Scottish Secretary calls for rethink on Scotland’s deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Secretary calls for rethink on Scotland’s deposit return scheme

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.57pm
The scheme would seen an extra charge placed on bottles and cans which would be repaid when the bottles and cans are returned (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The scheme would seen an extra charge placed on bottles and cans which would be repaid when the bottles and cans are returned (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish Government to pause its controversial deposit return scheme.

Mr Jack said it is “not too late to think again” and said it would be better to create a UK wide system to maximise environmental benefits and minimise disruption to the drinks industry.

The deposit return scheme is due to start in August and will see shoppers pay an extra 20p when purchasing drinks in a can or bottle, with this deposit then returned to them when they bring back the empty container for recycling.

Drinks producers have raised concerns about the impact the scheme will have on their businesses, while some have voiced fears it would create a trade barrier between Scotland and England.

Alister Jack
Alister Jack said the scheme should not be rushed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to the Scottish Mail on Sunday newspaper, Mr Jack said: “The introduction of a deposit return scheme is a challenging and complex piece of work.

“The last thing we want to do is rush into this and cause unnecessary difficulties for businesses in Scotland, particularly when many are still recovering from the effects of the Covid pandemic and are having to deal with increased costs due to the war in Ukraine.

“It is not too late to think again and, so, I am calling on the Scottish Government to pause its scheme and work with us to design a system that works for the whole UK.

“I think we should be working to create a UK-wide system because that is the best way to maximise environmental benefits, minimise disruption to the drinks industry and ensure choice for consumers.”

Lorna Slater
Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said the country must take bold steps to tackle the climate emergency (Jane Barlow/PA)

Last week, a former member of Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet challenged the First Minister to halt her Government’s “fatally flawed” deposit return scheme, claiming it will be a “catastrophe” for business if it is not paused.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who was the rural economy and tourism secretary until May 2021, said businesses in the drinks sector are “in a state of fear and even despair” about the initiative, which he said could “damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business”.

Mr Ewing said some 600 drinks producers have raised concerns about the impact on their businesses “and the survival of them in relation to the deposit return scheme”.

In November last year, hundreds of leading figures from businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sector signed a letter to Lorna Slater, the circular economy minister, calling for the initiative to be paused so it can be revised.

Mr Ewing argued there should be a “thorough and independent review” of how better to achieve the aims of deposit return.

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Liberal Democrats have also urged the Scottish Government to press pause on the scheme.

Ms Slater said: “We must take bold and ambitious action to tackle the climate emergency. Scotland’s deposit return scheme will be a major part of our efforts to reduce littering, cut emissions, and build a more circular economy when it goes live on August 16 this year.

“Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective.

“We understand that this is a big change, especially for smaller businesses, and have already announced changes that directly address issues raised by industry.

“We will continue to listen to the concerns of small producers and will consider if there is any further action we can take to support them ahead of the scheme going live.

“Circularity Scotland is actively engaging with businesses across Scotland to help them prepare for the introduction of the scheme and we would encourage all producers with queries about how the scheme will work to contact them.

“The formal process for excluding the deposit return scheme regulations from the Internal Market Act is well underway. This is the same process we went through to protect Scotland’s ban on many single-use plastic products.

“We expect a decision from the UK Government as soon as possible given that this is what is needed to give industry absolute clarity.”

