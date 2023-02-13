New road safety campaign highlights the dangers of driving while tired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new campaign has been launched reminding drivers about the dangers of driver fatigue.

The road safety campaign by the the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland comes after an increase of serious incidents on the A9 trunk road in 2022.

There were 12 fatal collisions and 18 deaths reported. On the Perth to Inverness section of the road there were 13 deaths.

Tiredness kills or seriously injures about 50 people every year in Scotland and as many as a quarter of all fatal and serious incidents happen on the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Stretches of the A9 are currently being upgraded to dual carriageway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Large sections of the road are currently being improved from single carriageway to dual carriageway.

The Scottish Government announced on Wednesday the 2025 deadline is “simply unachievable”.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the economic climate had hindered work on the A9.

In the debate at Holyrood, Conservative Murdo Fraser said 12 people died on single carriageway sections of the A9 last year.

The new campaign is hoping to reduce fatigue-related incidents on the road.

Drivers are urged to take regular breaks, stop to rest and have a coffee, and plan ahead to avoid driving while tired.

Ms Gilruth said: “Driver fatigue is a serious issue that causes too many serious and fatal road collisions each year.

“Drivers often experience early signs of feeling tired such as yawning, eyes drooping and head-nodding, and should stop for a rest as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We’re reminding people to plan their journeys well in advance, ensure they are well-rested before setting out and take regular breaks. It’s simple yet powerful advice which can help save lives on Scotland’s roads.”

Sleep-related collisions are about 50% more likely to result in death or serious injury as they tend to be high-speed impacts.

Michael McDonnell, director of Road Safety Scotland and a member of the A9 Safety Group, said: “Sadly we have seen a rise in serious and fatal collisions on the A9 trunk road in the last year and many of them involve an element of driver fatigue – something that can be prevented.

“A tired driver is a danger not only to themselves, but to everyone on the road.

“If you feel tired while behind the wheel, opening your window or turning up the music isn’t enough. Stop for a rest and a coffee before you get back on the road to help keep you and others safe.”