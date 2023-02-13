New road safety campaign highlights the dangers of driving while tired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New road safety campaign highlights the dangers of driving while tired

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 11.30am
A new campaign is warning drivers of the dangers of driving while tired (Handout/PA)
A new campaign is warning drivers of the dangers of driving while tired (Handout/PA)

A new campaign has been launched reminding drivers about the dangers of driver fatigue.

The road safety campaign by the the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland comes after an increase of serious incidents on the A9 trunk road in 2022.

There were 12 fatal collisions and 18 deaths reported. On the Perth to Inverness section of the road there were 13 deaths.

Tiredness kills or seriously injures about 50 people every year in Scotland and as many as a quarter of all fatal and serious incidents happen on the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Weather May 23rd
Stretches of the A9 are currently being upgraded to dual carriageway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Large sections of the road are currently being improved from single carriageway to dual carriageway.

The Scottish Government announced on Wednesday the 2025 deadline is “simply unachievable”.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the economic climate had hindered work on the A9.

In the debate at Holyrood, Conservative Murdo Fraser said 12 people died on single carriageway sections of the A9 last year.

The new campaign is hoping to reduce fatigue-related incidents on the road.

Drivers are urged to take regular breaks, stop to rest and have a coffee, and plan ahead to avoid driving while tired.

Ms Gilruth said: “Driver fatigue is a serious issue that causes too many serious and fatal road collisions each year.

“Drivers often experience early signs of feeling tired such as yawning, eyes drooping and head-nodding, and should stop for a rest as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We’re reminding people to plan their journeys well in advance, ensure they are well-rested before setting out and take regular breaks. It’s simple yet powerful advice which can help save lives on Scotland’s roads.”

Sleep-related collisions are about 50% more likely to result in death or serious injury as they tend to be high-speed impacts.

Michael McDonnell, director of Road Safety Scotland and a member of the A9 Safety Group, said: “Sadly we have seen a rise in serious and fatal collisions on the A9 trunk road in the last year and many of them involve an element of driver fatigue – something that can be prevented.

“A tired driver is a danger not only to themselves, but to everyone on the road.

“If you feel tired while behind the wheel, opening your window or turning up the music isn’t enough. Stop for a rest and a coffee before you get back on the road to help keep you and others safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
A new campaign is warning drivers of the dangers of driving while tired (Handout/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented