Give respite to the poorest on paying back debt to public bodies, say charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Give respite to the poorest on paying back debt to public bodies, say charities

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 12.03am
Charities have called on the Deputy First Minister for a six-month pause on public debt collection for the least well off in Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
Charities have called on the Deputy First Minister for a six-month pause on public debt collection for the least well off in Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)

The poorest Scots who owe money because they missed council tax and school meal payments should have efforts to make them pay it back paused, John Swinney has been told.

Nearly 50 charities have written to the Deputy First Minister ahead of the final vote on the Scottish budget for 2023/24 to urge him to pause debt recovery for money owed by the poorest to public bodies for the next six months, as they sounded the alarm about climbing debt among the least well off.

Organisations which backed the call, including: Aberlour children’s charity; the Robertson Trust; and Christians Against Poverty (Cap; told Mr Swinney on Tuesday they had seen increasing demand to help those burdened with debt owed to the state, and that it meant many were trapped in poverty.

SallyAnn Kelly, chief executive of Aberlour, warned that “tens of thousands of Scotland’s poorest families are seeing their monthly incomes reduced to cover debts to public bodies”.

Scottish budget
Deputy First Minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Low income families are falling deeper into debt as they try to make ends meet. Many are relying on charities and foodbanks just to cover the basic things they need for their children,” she said.

“That’s why we are calling for a pause to public debt recovery for families on the lowest incomes to give them breathing space during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Swinney was told the money owed typically included council tax arrears, Universal Credit advance payments, water charges, local authority service charges, and even school meal debt.

“With unmanageable financial pressures for households on the lowest incomes, many simply cannot absorb more costs as they fall deeper into debt trying to make ends meet,” the letter to the MSP said.

“Paying back debt means households cannot afford to pay the bills and families are unable to buy the most basic essentials for their children.”

The charities also called on Mr Swinney to write off all existing school meal debt, and provide funding and flexibility for councils to write off public debts in some cases.

Emma Jackson, Cap Scotland’s national director, said households on the lowest income were being “disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis and many are being pulled under”.

The charities welcomed the introduction of the Scottish Child Payment, which they said made a “huge difference to families”, but warned those weighed down by debt to public bodies have had the payment swallowed up.

“In effect, what we are seeing is Scotland’s poorest families receiving help with one hand that is being taken away by the other,” the letter said.

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said there remain concerns over the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, “with Brexit only deepening the economic damage”.

The spokesperson pointed to the £3 billion in funding provided in this financial year “for a range of measures which will help mitigate the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis on people and households”, which includes £1 billion for support only available in Scotland.

“We have also doubled our fuel insecurity fund to £20 million and support free debt and welfare advice services through £12.5 million to ensure people are able to access the advice, information and support they need to maximise their incomes and to get help with debt,” they added.

“We have already taken significant action in the past year to help provide greater financial resilience for those dealing with problem debt.

“This has included laying regulations to increase the amount of money a person subject to an earnings arrestment is allowed to keep before any payment can be taken.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Body found outside the TSB Bank in Leven High Street. One police van with two police standing by the tent and one SOCO taking pictures of the scene and body
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
3
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
4
Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans.
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
5
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
6
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
7
Andrew Innes arrives at Edinburgh High Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
8
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
9
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
10
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0041252 Stacy Wallace from Help for Kids sends the karts on their way TeamSport Go Karting in Dundee are holding a race fundraiser for Help for Kids.
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

Editor's Picks

Most Commented