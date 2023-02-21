Diverting some offenders away from prosecution is working well, review finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diverting some offenders away from prosecution is working well, review finds

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 11.54am Updated: February 21 2023, 1.08pm
The review found that diverting some offenders from prosecution is working well (Jane Barlow/PA)
The review found that diverting some offenders from prosecution is working well (Jane Barlow/PA)

The practice of diverting some people accused of a crime from prosecution is working well and is developing in a positive direction, according to a report.

However, the review found that while confidence in the use of diversion for children is high, there is a need to raise awareness of its use as an appropriate response to offending by adults.

The study was carried out jointly by HM Inspectorate of Prosecution in Scotland, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland, the Care Inspectorate and HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland.

It looked at the process and impact of diversion from prosecution, where an accused person may be referred for support, treatment or other action to address the underlying causes of the alleged offending.

Dorothy Bain
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC welcomed the review (Jane Barlow/PA)

The review highlighted that diversion from prosecution is well-established as an effective intervention for those aged under 18, but said that more could be done to promote a similar level of confidence in the use of diversion for adults.

It also said there should be a greater focus on the needs of complainers and that there is a need to improve communication with complainers where the accused person in their case has been diverted.

The report made 34 recommendations for the agencies involved in diversion and the Scottish Government.

Laura Paton, HM Chief Inspector of Prosecution, said: “The recommendations we made are intended to support the diversion partner agencies to continue to plan and deliver diversion services more effectively, manage diversion efficiently across agencies, and to maximise diversion while maintaining confidence in its use as an appropriate response to offending behaviour.

“In recent times, there has been greater focus on community justice and early intervention to address the underlying causes of offending.

“This is to be welcomed, along with plans to further optimise the use of diversion.”

Diversion from prosecution is considered as an option by the procurator fiscal in any case where the person reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has an identifiable need that has contributed to the offending, and where it is assessed there is enough evidence and that diversion is the most appropriate outcome in the public interest.

People diverted from prosecution who were consulted as part of the review were overwhelmingly positive about the experience, saying it helped them to make meaningful changes in their lives.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain welcomed the review.

She said: “There is a human cost to all crime and successful diversion in appropriate cases benefits the accused person and the wider community by breaking a cycle of harm.

“I welcome the finding that practice is moving in the right direction, with an increasing number of accused persons given the opportunity to address issues that led to their offending.”

The number of diversion from prosecution cases started rose by 20% between 2020-21 and 2021-22 to 2,700 – the highest level in the last decade.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said: “The first step in the diversion journey lies with Police Scotland and early identification of the underlying causes of the offending behaviour can help the person avoid being drawn further into the criminal justice system (and) reduce or prevent further offending – all to the benefit of the individual, victims and communities.

“Therefore, it is crucial there is increased awareness of it within Police Scotland and that the information submitted by the police to prosecutors is comprehensive and detailed to assist in their decision-making.”

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, of Police Scotland’s Criminal Justice Services Division, said: “We work closely with criminal justice colleagues to provide effective and appropriate outcomes.

“We are grateful to the inspectors for their work in this important area and will consider how their findings can inform our approach.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented