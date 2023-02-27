Tourism bosses say planned curbs on alcohol ads ‘nothing short of devastating’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tourism chiefs have challenged whoever becomes Scotland’s next first minister to halt controversial proposals to curb drinks advertising, warning they will be “nothing short of devastating”.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) claims the “scale of economic self-harm” of the measures being considered would be similar to Brexit.

The organisation has sent an open letter to the three candidates vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon as both SNP leader and Scottish first minister – Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan.

The letter has the backing of the 27 bodies that are part of the STA, representing all strands of Scotland’s tourism industry.

The groups involved – including the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers, the Camping and Caravanning Club, the Scottish B&B Association, the Scottish Tourist Guides Association and the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance – said they were writing to the candidates in “complete unanimity… in opposing the Scottish Government’s proposals on a blanket ban on alcohol advertising and sponsorship”.

The STA letter said that ‘premium alcohol producers support tens of thousands of jobs in rural and urban Scotland’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

It comes after the Scottish Government launched a consultation which considers banning alcohol sponsorship for both sports and live events.

The consultation, which runs until March 9, could also see distillery and brewery shops barred from selling branded merchandise to visitors, as well as drinks branding being removed from pub umbrellas and glassware.

Leading companies in the drinks sector have already voiced their concerns about the proposals – which could involve a ban on all outdoor advertising of alcohol, including on vehicles, and a ban on adverts in newspapers and magazines.

Companies such as the Budweiser Brewing Group, Lanson Champagne, Diageo, Whyte & Mackay and Tennent’s Lager joined together with other firms to urge ministers not to “destroy Scotland’s drinks industry”.

Diageo is amongst the drinks companies who have already spoken out against the proposals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

STA CEO Marc Crothall branded the proposals “ill-conceived, high risk” and said they could deliver “self-inflicted damage to swathes of Scotland’s communities”.

He warned that the proposals could impact on Scotland’s standing as a “globally attractive visitor destination, through consequences we can only hope are unintended”.

The letter, which also has the backing of the Federation of Small Businesses, Green Tourism, Hostelling Scotland, the National Outdoor Events Association, Sail Scotland, the Scottish Country Sports Tourism Group and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, points out that businesses in the tourism sector “continue to live with the fallout and consequences of Brexit” – and warns that the “scale of economic self-harm would be similar”.

It claims the proposals could see “some of Scotland’s premium industries crippled in global markets at a time of monumental pressure” and warns that they could “compromise our country’s appeal and attractiveness as a global tourist destination”.

The groups also warn of an impact on jobs, saying that “premium alcohol producers” support tens of thousands of jobs in both urgan and rural areas.

Such companies “do more to promote Scotland and its products to the world than any other industry or organisation”, the letter states, describing them as an “an integral part of the tourism and hospitality economy, providing a magnet of attractions for visitors from all over the world”.

Some 2.16 million visits to distilleries took place in 2019, the STA states, with two in every three visitors to Scotch whisky visitor centres coming from overseas.

The letter says that whisky tourism is the “main form of income” for some rural and island communities in Scotland.

It continues: “Not only are distilleries, craft breweries and visitor centres a key part of community wealth building, they are the main source of employment in hundreds of Scotland’s rural and island communities. In the majority of these locations, there is no alternative employment.

“The impact on employment would be devastating for a significant number of Scotland’s communities with subsequent mental and social health issues attached to that.”

Overall it says that the “impact on the local and national visitor economy will be nothing short of devastating”.

The letter states: “Hotels, self-catering, retail, attractions and hospitality venues all depend on a flow of visitors to Scotland.

“This would effectively cut off an economic pipeline for communities all over Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is consulting on views on the most appropriate next steps in reducing alcohol-related harm, which is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.

“The consultation is open until March 9 and no decisions have been taken.

“The Scottish Government is meeting a number of stakeholders during the consultation period to hear directly from them, including producers, retailers and the hospitality sector trade bodies.”