Deposit return scheme delay almost inevitable, claim Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Deposit return scheme delay almost inevitable, claim Tories

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 4.19pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.29pm
Minister Lorna Slater insisted Scotland’s deposit return scheme is ‘on track’ to come in on August 16 (PA)
Minister Lorna Slater insisted Scotland’s deposit return scheme is ‘on track’ to come in on August 16 (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has urged businesses to sign up to Scotland’s deposit return scheme – despite opposition politicians declaring it is now “almost inevitable” that the initiative will have to be delayed.

Lorna Slater, the minister in charge of introducing the scheme, has stressed it is “on track” to be introduced in the summer, and Ms Sturgeon has “strongly encouraged” drinks producers to register for it.

However two of the candidates vying to replace her as first minister have said they would delay its introduction beyond its current start date of August 16.

As the issue was raised in Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms Slater insisted the “deposit return scheme remains on course” for that date.

But Conservative Maurice Golden said: “However much the minister wants to pretend otherwise, the reality is a delay is now almost inevitable at some point.”

He accused Ms Slater of “presiding over a car crash”, and added: “Businesses are staring ruin the face while the minister seems to be closing her eyes, crossing her fingers and hoping for the best.

“The question is do we take an informed and workable pause to rescue the scheme, or wait for the Scottish Government’s staggering level of incompetence to force us into a messy delay?”

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is running to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader, has claimed the scheme will result in “economic carnage” for business and has backed calls to pause it.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater said the scheme is on track to launch in August (PA)

Ash Regan, another of the candidates for first minister, has vowed she too would delay its introduction, while third contender Humza Yousaf has said he would give small businesses an exemption from its first year of operation.

Drinks producers have until midnight on Tuesday to sign up for the scheme, which will see shoppers have to pay an additional 20p for every drink they buy in a can, glass or plastic bottle – with this cash returned when the empty container is returned for recycling.

Ms Slater conceded the launch of the scheme is “not easy”, but she insisted deposit return will be “transformational” and will help increase recycling and reduce litter.

The circular economy minister told MSPs: “Implementing a scheme like our deposit return scheme in Scotland is a challenge, that has been true for successful schemes around the world.

“Before they are implemented, they look challenging, people have to make those adjustments, but after they are in place, these matters are well understood.”

She also called on the UK Government to make a decision “as soon as possible” on whether deposit return will be exempted from the Internal Market Act.

Discussions with Westminster on this began in 2021, Ms Slater said, with the minister adding: “Given these are longstanding plans, that will make an important contribution to our climate change and recycling targets, and will give businesses the clarity they need, I expect a decision from the UK Government on this matter as soon as possible.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has hinted the UK Government might not agree to a UK Internal Market Act exemption for the scheme.

Ms Sturgeon has now written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the issue.

The First Minister said: “Scotland’s deposit return scheme will be a major part of our efforts to reduce litter, cut emissions and build a greener, more circular economy.

“Good progress is being made by industry ahead of the scheme’s introduction on August 16, and I am aware of the significant private investment that has already been made by many businesses to be ready for the scheme, and the many jobs that are being created to operate it.

“I would strongly encourage drinks producers to register with the scheme administrator Circularity Scotland.

“This is a vital step to ensuring everyone who needs to be is compliant with the regulations and is the best way to make sure that their products can be sold without issue in Scotland.”

She told drinks producers, many of whom have raised concerns about the scheme, the Scottish Government will “continue to listen” to them and “will consider if there is any further action we can take to support them ahead of the scheme going live”.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “No UK Government ministers have received a formal request setting out the scope and rationale for a UKIM exemption for the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme. Should such a request be received, it will be considered by the relevant Whitehall departments.

“As I have set out previously, the bar for a UKIM exemption is very high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented