Cancer survivor urges people not to delay getting symptoms checked

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 2.44pm
Elaine Henderson, 62, is urging others to get symptoms checked out (Scottish Government/PA)
Elaine Henderson, 62, is urging others to get symptoms checked out (Scottish Government/PA)

A cancer survivor who credits her decision to check her symptoms early with helping her live to see her daughter’s wedding day is backing a new campaign on early diagnosis.

The Scottish Government’s Be the Early Bird campaign aims to challenge the fear which can delay people from having possible cancer symptoms checked.

Particularly focused on people aged 40 and over, it urges everyone with persistent symptoms which are unusual for them not to hesitate in contacting their GP.

These could include unexplained bleeding, unusual lumps, unexplained weight loss or something that does not feel normal for them.

The campaign emphasises the benefits of finding cancer at an earlier stage when there are more treatment options available and a greater likelihood of living well after treatment.

It is supported by “early birds” across Scotland – cancer patients who did not delay checking symptoms and had an earlier diagnosis and successful treatment.

Elaine Henderson, 62, from Carluke, is one of them, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018 after getting a lump and bruising checked by her GP after being hit in the chest by a tree branch while hillwalking.

The physiotherapist initially thought it was a soft tissue injury but when it failed to settle in a fortnight she called her GP.

She was referred to the breast clinic for a biopsy, where her diagnosis was confirmed within a week.

She said: “I was so blase about the tests, I didn’t even take my husband with me.

“Hearing that news that I had cancer was absolutely devasting. I remember the consultant saying ‘we can treat this’ within a split second of confirming my diagnosis.”

She had an operation to remove the lump that July and then radiotherapy, finishing her treatment in November.

“I remember my consultant saying at a check-up after my surgery that I didn’t have breast cancer anymore and radiotherapy would help reduce the chance of the cancer coming back. That was just fantastic to hear,” she said.

“I rarely lived in the moment before my diagnosis but now I stop and think about everything a bit more. I have changed my priorities as there’s still so much I want to do with my life.

“My daughter had just got engaged when I was diagnosed. Her wedding day was really special and quite poignant. Had I not followed up on something I knew wasn’t normal, I might not have been there. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

“If you notice any change, get it checked. And don’t just look for lumps, if you have anything that is unusual for you, contact your GP practice.

“Yes a cancer diagnosis is hard, but I just wish at that point I’d known what I’d be like today and how seamless the whole process was going to be.”

To support timely access to diagnostic testing and cancer treatment for patients across NHS Scotland, the Scottish Government has invested £10 million in 2022/23.

Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services (RCDS) will be established in the coming weeks in NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders, supported by more than £600,000, providing a new referral route for patients with non-specific symptoms which could be cancer.

Three RCDSs are already in place in NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Fife.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “More people are surviving cancer than ever before in Scotland, but finding cancer at an earlier stage remains key.

“The Be the Early Bird campaign has been designed to highlight why an earlier diagnosis can lead to better outcomes, in terms of treatment options and quality of life after treatment, to motivate people to take action rather than put off getting possible cancer symptoms checked.

“If you’ve noticed something that is persistent and doesn’t feel normal for you, your GP practice wants to hear from you. They are there to help.”

People can find out more about possible cancer symptoms at getcheckedearly.org.

