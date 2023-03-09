Report on killer of ‘Good Samaritan’ finds lack of support after prison release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Report on killer of ‘Good Samaritan’ finds lack of support after prison release

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.03am
The report investigated the lead up to the homicide (Victoria Jones/PA)
The report investigated the lead up to the homicide (Victoria Jones/PA)

The risk to a “Good Samaritan” killed by a stranger he invited into his home might have been reduced if the killer had been offered accommodation on leaving prison, a report has found.

Stuart Quinn was jailed for a minimum of 18 years in February 2021 after he pleaded guilty to murdering Alan Geddes, 56.

Mr Geddes, a father, had met Quinn on an evening out and offered him a place to stay for the night in Aberdeen in December 2019.

An anonymised report by the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland investigated the circumstances leading up to the murder.

It found the killer, referred to in the report as Mr TU, was 32 years old when he had four relatively brief admissions to psychiatric hospital between March and June 2018, and was diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis.

Alan Geddes
Alan Geddes was murdered by Stuart Quinn after giving him a place to stay (Police Scotland/PA)

On each admission, Mr TU presented with paranoid delusional beliefs and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

He spent most of 2019 in prison and in December that year, having been on remand, was liberated by the court with no support package in place and no accommodation.

On the evening of his release, Mr TU killed a man who had offered him overnight accommodation at his flat.

The report said that had he been offered accommodation, this may have reduced the risk to the victim.

It said: “The investigation concluded that following Mr TU’s unexpected release from prison in December 2019, although a support package and accommodation may have reduced the likelihood of further offending, evidence from a planned liberation in September 2019 indicated that even with a comprehensive support package in place and with accommodation provided, Mr TU rapidly re-offended, was rearrested and returned to prison.

“However, if Mr TU had been offered accommodation in December 2019 this is likely to have reduced the risk to the specific victim who invited him to his home because of his lack of accommodation.”

The report said many aspects of the care Mr TU received in 2018 from the health board involved were of “high quality”.

However, it said there were aspects of that care, including how risks were assessed and managed and the involvement of Mr TU’s nearest relative, which “if acted on, might have mitigated the risk of violence when he was discharged from inpatient care in June 2018”.

The report makes six recommendations for change for the involved health board and health and social care partnership, including issues such as risk management, hospital discharge planning and consent to share information.

There are six further recommendations for the Scottish Government, including on support for those released from prison, the national mental health workforce strategy and hospital discharge standards.

Douglas Lumsden
Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said it was a ‘damning’ report (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alison Thomson, of the Mental Welfare Commission, said: “The range of our recommendations reflects the complexity of the case. We recognise the challenges involved for all of those who provided care and treatment for Mr TU.

“Nevertheless, the investigation found there was learning for clinical services that could improve the care and treatment of those with substance-induced psychosis and mitigate the risk of future violence.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, we endeavour to ensure that individuals liberated from custody have appropriate support networks in place to aid their transition back into the community.

“We work with a range of agencies to enable the continuity of service provision for those leaving our care.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government and community partners to ensure individuals have the best possible chance for successful reintegration.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, who has supported the Geddes family throughout the case, said: “This damning report highlights the cataclysmic failings of Scotland’s justice system and how easy it was for a violent, high-risk offender to be released early with no consideration of the dangers he posed to the public.

“The lack of rigorous assessments in this case has exposed significant gaps in mental health, prison aftercare and supervision.

“Alan was a Good Samaritan who died merely because he stepped in when others had failed.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will carefully consider this report before responding formally.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family of the victim of this tragic event.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “We note the findings of the report and will action the recommendations within the timeframe set out.”

