Sturgeon: It is ‘vital’ kinship carers receive cash support they are entitled to

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has praised kinship carers as she urged them to check they are getting the financial support they are entitled to.

Kinship carers are being urged to check if they could be eligible for the Scottish Child Payment, after eligibility was expanded to include more of them last year.

Ms Sturgeon met with a group of kinship carers on Monday at an annual big breakfast hosted by the Big Hearts Community Trust at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

The Big Hearts Kinship Care programme was launched in 2015 and offers a range of support for young people and their carers, including after school clubs, coffee mornings, and wellbeing advice.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We owe kinship carers an enormous debt of gratitude for the role they play in providing loving and secure homes for children and young people, and it’s vital they receive every penny of support they’re entitled to.

“In line with our commitment to tackling child poverty, we increased the Scottish Child Payment to £25 a week per eligible child last year, and expanded the eligibility criteria to include more kinship carers.

“We want to ensure everyone gets the financial support they are entitled to, so I’d encourage carers to check whether they’re entitled to receive the Scottish Child Payment and any other Scottish Government benefits.

“In addition to the fantastic support provided by charities like Big Hearts, there are a range of events for kinship carers taking place across the country this week, and free advice and guidance is also available from the Kinship Care Advice Service for Scotland website.”

Nicola Sturgeon has praised kinship carers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at the start of Scottish Kinship Care Week, which celebrates the role of extended family or friends who care for children when they cannot remain with their birth parents.

When the Scottish Child Payment was increased in November last year, the eligibility criteria for Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Foods payment and Best Start Grant were widened to include kinship carers who had a pre-existing relationship with a child they care for, even if they are not related to the child.

Craig Wilson, general manager of Big Hearts, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Scotland’s First Minister to Tynecastle Park for the start of Scottish Kinship Care Week.

“We are so proud to work with so many amazing kinship care families and for many years we’ve strived to raise the profile of kinship carers and highlight the support they can and should receive.

“There’s no doubt that today adds to that and we want kinship carers to know there is always a warm and welcoming place for them here at Big Hearts.”

Families, and carers can find out more and apply for the Scottish Child Payment at mygov.scot/scottishchildpayment or by calling Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222