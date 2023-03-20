New first minister must lead a ‘climate parliament’, Greens say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New first minister must lead a ‘climate parliament’, Greens say

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.04am
Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater say next first minister must lead a ‘climate parliament’ ahead of the publication of the IPCC report (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater say next first minister must lead a ‘climate parliament’ ahead of the publication of the IPCC report (Lesley Martin/PA)

The new first minister must lead “a climate parliament”, the leaders of the Scottish Greens have said amid the leadership race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader.

The calls come on the day a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is scheduled to be made public.

The IPCC was created to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation options.

Co-leaders of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater said the report will “not hold back on its warnings” on climate change for Scotland.

Scottish independence referendum
Lorna Slater said the IPCC ‘will not hold back on its warnings’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pair said “tribal party politics” will do nothing to help mitigate the impact of the changing climate, and insisted the new first minister and other parties must work together.

Their calls come amid the leadership contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader and first minister.

Kate Forbes, who is on maternity leave from her government role as Finance Secretary, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are facing each other in the contest.

Ms Slater said: “The IPCC will not hold back in its warnings, and the new first minister must act by taking the kind of bold action needed to protect our country and our children from the climate storm.

“The stakes could not be higher. The decisions that our Parliament and this Scottish Government take over the next months will define whether we succeed in mitigating Scotland’s role in the deadly impacts of this crisis.

Scottish Local Elections 2017
Patrick Harvie said the new first minister will need to face the warnings in the IPCC report (John Linton/PA)

“It’s a huge test for Government, but also for Parliament. The legal duties which Scotland has on climate change were agreed by all parties, so the onus is on all of us to step up and show how they can be met.

“This is now way beyond political tribalism which is why we are calling on the new first minister to lead a ‘Climate Parliament’ that can focus on sustained action.”

The Scottish Greens highlighted five major decisions it believes the new SNP leader will immediately face:

– The need for new laws to speed up the transition in the way homes and buildings are heated;
– Making public transport cheaper and easier;
– Refocusing food production and farming to restore nature;
– Benefitting from new jobs in renewable energy;
– Fully committing to ways of working which reduce waste and maximise re-use of materials.

Mr Harvie added: “The current SNP leadership election is for that party and its members.

“But as soon as the dust settles on that contest, the election of a new first minister will come with the warnings of the IPCC still ringing loudly.

“Any credible candidate will need to both acknowledge them, and rise to that challenge.”

