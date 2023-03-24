First leases enabling offshore wind to supply oil platforms announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First leases enabling offshore wind to supply oil platforms announced

By Press Association
The leasing project aims to attract investment in offshore wind projects (PA)
The leasing project aims to attract investment in offshore wind projects (PA)

The winners of what is said to be the world’s first round of leasing projects designed to enable offshore wind energy to directly supply oil and gas platforms have been announced by Crown Estate Scotland.

It said the 13 projects could generate around £262 million for the Scottish Government once the Sectoral Marine Plan has been finalised and option agreements signed.

BP Alternative Energy Investments is among the successful bidders, as are companies including TotalEnergies and Cerulean Winds.

The Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing project aims to attract investment in offshore wind projects in Scottish waters, as well as help decarbonise North Sea operations.

Developers were invited to apply for seabed rights in order to develop offshore wind projects that either reduce emissions from the North Sea oil and gas sector or consist of small-scale projects of 100 megawatts (MW) or less.

INTOG was designed following demands from Government and industry to help achieve the targets of the North Sea transition sector deal through decarbonising oil and gas operations.

The projects will also aim to further stimulate innovation in Scotland’s offshore wind sector, create additional supply chain opportunity, assist companies to enter the renewable energy market, and support net-zero ambitions.

Successful applicants have now been offered initial agreements that will enable them to start offshore wind development work while the Marine Scotland planning process for the INTOG Sectoral Marine Plan is completed.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This milestone in the INTOG leasing round is the next step in realising another world-leading opportunity for Scotland’s energy transition: helping both decarbonise our existing oil and gas operations while helping our offshore wind sector to expand, innovate and deliver on our ambition to be a renewables powerhouse.

“The announcement from Crown Estate Scotland not only indicates that the INTOG initiative will provide a significant contribution to the public purse, but ensure the continuing growth and development of Scotland’s offshore expertise and wider supply chain, supporting a true just transition for our energy sector.”

Oil platform
The project aims to help decarbonise oil and gas operations (PA)

Colin Palmer, director of marine at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “The results for this very distinctive and targeted leasing round are extremely encouraging.

“INTOG provides a range of practical ways to support innovation, reduce North Sea carbon emissions, and encourage technical and commercial innovation in the offshore renewables market.

“In addition to delivering economic and environmental benefits, INTOG will generate funds for the Scottish Government, from initial fees when option agreements are signed to ongoing rent payments when the projects are constructed and move to operation.

“There are still significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure INTOG’s many opportunities are realised fully, but today marks a real step forward.”

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “Today’s announcement from Crown Estate Scotland is one step forward on the road to the industrial decarbonisation of Scotland.

“It is essential that INTOG is aligned with ScotWind (offshore wind leasing) and its commitments to the Scottish supply chain, which should enable strong collaboration between projects to invest and support Scottish suppliers with the delivery of these projects.

“ScotWind will be at the forefront of the drive to achieve Scotland’s net-zero ambitions and must remain the priority as we see an increase in demand for resources and connections to the electricity network.”

Stuart Payne, North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief executive, said: “Electrification of offshore platforms is essential if industry is to halve production emissions by 2030.

“Today’s announcement from Crown Estate Scotland marks an important milestone on the way to getting projects up and running, supporting the faster growth of offshore wind power in Scottish waters.

“The NSTA will continue to push industry to deliver.”

