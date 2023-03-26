Planning reforms aim to provide more outdoor play for children

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New planning reforms will allow children and young people more opportunities to play outside, the Scottish Government has said.

Under the new fourth National Planning Framework, local authorities will be encouraged to support applications for the development of play spaces, parks and sports facilities.

The changes aim to provide more opportunities for outdoor activity and help implement a commitment to incorporate children and young people’s rights into Scottish law and practice.

New regulations are also being introduced which will require councils to assess the adequacy of play spaces and consult on them with local children and communities.

The Government said this means local authorities will be better informed when making future provision for play opportunities.

Great to meet ministers @haughey_clare & @ThomasCArthur visiting the brilliant Figgate Park playpark which has benefitted from @scotgov's £60m investment in play equipment across Scotland. Another excellent @theSNP priority delivered, key for children's health & wellbeing 👏 pic.twitter.com/tF8Pu3RWSH — Danny Aston (@DAstonSNP) March 23, 2023

Planning minister Tom Arthur visited Figgate Park in Edinburgh ahead of laying the regulations at the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “Children and young people of all ages need more opportunities to spend time outdoors playing safely.

“Figgate Park is a perfect example of what we can achieve in the long-term interests of children and young people by planning for and investing in outdoor play.

“Much clearer and stronger policy, together with these new requirements, will give more children and young people opportunities to spend time outdoors, supporting their wellbeing and fulfilling the Scottish Government’s commitment to incorporate children’s rights into law and practice.

“The Scottish Government is requiring planning authorities across the country to consider play provision when preparing their local development plans.

“By working together through planning policy and practice, we will make Scotland a better place to grow up.”