Police counters down a quarter since creation of national force, figures show

Communities are “frustrated” as the number of front desks at police stations across Scotland has fallen by a quarter since the force’s creation a decade ago, a Liberal Democrat MSP has said.

Figures obtained by the party using freedom of information requests show the number of police counters has fallen from 340 in 2013 – the year of Police Scotland’s inception – to 253 in 2023.

Previous figures have suggested that around 140 police stations have been closed and officer numbers are roughly 900 fewer than a decade ago.

Lib Dem Liam McArthur said links between communities and their local officers are failing as a result.

Liam McArthur said manned police offices provide comfort to local communities (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The issue of depleting police stations will be addressed in Holyrood this week during justice portfolio questions.

Mr McArthur said: “When Police Scotland was introduced by SNP ministers, the public were told it would deliver significant cost savings which could be invested elsewhere in the service. Instead it has seen police counters closing across Scotland.

“The police are most effective when they are embedded in the communities they serve. Not only that but it is a source of comfort to people to know that they can go into a police station and speak to an officer face-to-face.

“There will always be a need for the police estate to match up with the demands of the service, but I know officers who are as frustrated as the public are that they now operate from central stations further away from the communities they serve, especially in remote and rural areas.”

Mr McArthur went on to say his party will continue to press for links to remain between “officers and their communities at the heart of Scottish policing”.

He added: “The Scottish Government must not make the same mistakes with their proposed takeover of social care services. Local accountability is valuable and bureaucratic reform programmes have a tendency to spiral out of control.”

Earlier this month, Mr McArthur raised concern that more than a quarter of Police Scotland’s properties were rated at a condition which is less than “satisfactory”.

The Lib Dems want police to remain based in the communities they serve (Alamy/PA)

The analysis suggested 60% of the 310 properties were in a satisfactory condition, while 15% were just below this level and 13% were assessed as “poor”.

Meanwhile, 4% were said to be in a “good condition”.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said: “Police Scotland’s Estate Strategy is designed to ensure it is modern and fit for purpose, reflects the nature of policing and can support service delivery to local communities.

“Each division reviews and considers their requirements in consultation with communities, partners and stakeholders. This allows us to identify and propose locations where existing buildings no longer meet local policing requirements and where other opportunities exist.

“We are increasingly sharing locations with other agencies to give our communities the service they need and deserve and to provide better accommodation for officers and staff.

“We have 64 co-locations, representing around a fifth of our estate, with more planned in the coming years and such joint working can deliver more effective service at better value to the public.

“At the same time, we are supporting our officers to spend more time in communities through the rollout of mobile devices. Responsive policing tailored to local needs will always be at the heart of our mission and purpose.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Policing continues to be a priority for this Government. While operational matters are rightly for the Chief Constable, he has highlighted his confidence that he will maintain an effective police service, keeping Scotland’s communities safe, protected and resilient.

“We have more than doubled the policing capital budget since 2017-18, supporting continued investment in police assets. The allocation of these resources and responsibility for the management of the police estate, including police stations, sits with the Scottish Police Authority and the Chief Constable.

“The transformation of eight regional police forces into a single national service has also ensured a more strategic and consistent approach to policing than under the previous system, with local scrutiny also having been strengthened by the 2012 Police and Fire Reform Act which ensures councils have a say in policing.”