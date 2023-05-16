Face mask requirement removed in healthcare settings as new rules unveiled

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients, staff and visitors no longer have to wear face masks in healthcare settings from Tuesday as Scotland returns to guidance as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

From May 16, mask use will be based on clinical need based on infection prevention and control advice, and means that people will not be routinely asked to wear facemasks in health and social care settings.

The Scottish Government said that the change recognises that Scotland has entered a calmer phase of the pandemic, more than three years on from when Covid-19 first hit Scotland.

It follows a review of guidance introduced during the pandemic when face coverings were routinely worn in health settings, such as hospitals, dental surgeries and GP practices, and in care homes.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the change represents an evolution of guidance (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has stressed that the threat of coronavirus is “not over”.

He told the PA news agency on Monday: “It’s an evolution of the guidance. We are, of course, advised by those experts in infection prevention and control and we’ll continue to take their clinical advice, their clinical input in that regard.

“So Covid isn’t over. People will know that who are watching and who are listening. They may themselves have had Covid recently or had a family member have Covid recently.

“It’s really important we follow all of those guidelines in order to keep ourselves safe and the public safe.

“But this is that natural evolution of that guidance.”

At the height of the pandemic, people were asked to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shopping centres and supermarkets, and when moving about in pubs and restaurants, with the rules gradually eased.

Scotland’s chief nursing officer, Alex McMahon, said the health service continues to be “vigilant” in response to Covid-19.

He said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.

“We recognise that some staff may have concerns around the withdrawal of this guidance and would expect organisations to undertake individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

“We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up-to-date with the boosters available to them.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”