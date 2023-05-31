Dementia strategy launched in bid to improve quality of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dementia strategy launched in bid to improve quality of life

By Press Association
The dementia strategy will cover the next decade (PA)
The dementia strategy will cover the next decade (PA)

A 10-year strategy to improve the lives of people with dementia has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The approach, called Everyone’s Story, identifies a number of priorities to support those with the condition, their families and carers.

It includes support pre and post-diagnosis, action to enable more people to live well in their communities, involving those affected in the delivery of their support, and access to care from a skilled and trauma-informed workforce.

Tackling the stigma of dementia will be a priority by making sure two-year delivery plans are agreed, with the first expected to be published at the end of the year.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd welcomed the strategy, launched in partnership with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

First Minister’s Questions
Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd welcomed the new dementia strategy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “Dementia is a brain health condition which impacts at least 90,000 people across Scotland, as well as their families and their communities.

“This strategy sets out what we want to achieve and the difference we want to make to people’s lives.

“Diagnosis can bring significant mental health and wellbeing challenges that need to be acknowledged and addressed to ensure a person’s rights are upheld.

“That’s why the strategy was developed in collaboration with the national dementia lived experience panel. We want everyone affected to be involved in its delivery.”

Paul Kelly, Cosla’s health and social care spokesman, said: “We welcome this strategy as it rightly challenges us to do more and go even further, to continue to improve the care and support for people living with dementia and their care partners.

“Delivering it will require us all to continue to work collaboratively in a positive and proactive manner, while respecting each other’s different experiences of dementia.”

The launch of the strategy follows eight months of engagement with individuals and organisations across Scotland, as well as an independent evidence review focused on health inequalities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]